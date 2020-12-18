University of North Texas alumni landed all over the nominations for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards. Some didn't get a degree from the College of Music, but many did — and at least one is on the faculty.
From Best Country Song to Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album, the Mean Green left its musical mark in 15 categories.
“We’re proud to see that many of our College of Music alumni and faculty members have been nominated for or contributed to Grammy-nominated projects for 2021. Although not the only measurement of success, being nominated for a Grammy is an extraordinary accomplishment, and we send a heartfelt congratulations to all who were recognized,” College of Music Dean John W. Richmond said.
Best American Roots performance
• Mavis Staples and alumna Norah Jones – “I’ll Be Gone”
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
• Jeremy Levy Jazz Orchestra – “Uranus: The Magician”
Alumni Tom Luer (tenor saxophone) and Jeff Driskill (tenor saxophone)
• Remy Le Bouef – “Honeymooners”
Faculty member Philip Dizack (trumpet) and alumnus Ben Kono (tenor saxophone and clarinet)
• Becca Stevens featuring Jacob Collier – Talia Billig, Nic Hard & Becca Stevens – “Slow Burn”
Alumni Justin Stanton (keyboards) and Nate Werth (percussion)
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
• Alumni Michael League, Shaun Martin, Justin Stanton, Chris Bullock and Mike Maher of Snarky Puppy – “Live at The Royal Albert Hall”
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
• Alumnus Lecrae Moore – “Sunday Morning”
Best Country Song
• Alumna Maren Morris – “The Bones”
Best Gopsel Performance/Song
• Alumnus Lecrae Moore – “Come Together”
Best Instrumental Composition
• Remy Le Bouef – “Strata”
Alumnus Ben Kono (tenor saxophone and clarinet)
• Maria Schneider – “Sputnik”
Alumnus Dave Pietro (alto saxophone, clarinet, piccolo, flute and alto flute)
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
• Maria Schneider Orchestra – “Data Lords”
Alumnus Dave Pietro (alto saxophone, clarinet, piccolo, flute and alto flute)
Best Latin Jazz Album
• Poncho Sanchez – “Trane’s Delight”
Alumnus Ross Schodek (bass)
Best Metal Performance
• Power Trip – “Executioner’s Tax (Swing of The Axe) – Live”
Alumni Riley Gale and Blake Ibanez
Best Opera Recording
• Metropolitan Opera – “Porgy and Bess”
Alumna Latonia Moore as Serena
Best Rap Song
• Alumnus Bobby Sessions, Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe & Anthony White – “Savage”
Best R&B Album
• John Legend – “Bigger Love”
Faculty member Scott Tixier (jazz violin)
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
• Harry Connick Jr. – “True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter”
Alumnus Dan Higgins (saxophone)
Music Educator Award
• Alumna Michelle Herring Folta, an associate professor of choral/general music education at Columbus State University in Georgia, is one of 10 finalists for the award recognizing educators who have made a significant and lasting contribution to the field of music education.
Winners will be named in the 63rd Grammy Awards airing Jan. 31 on CBS. The Music Educator Award recipient will be recognized during Grammy Week in January.