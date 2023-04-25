Artist Vernon Fisher left abstraction behind to become a pioneer in combining text and visuals in his work. He worked out of the same studio in Fort Worth for more than 40 years.

Fisher's California gallery announced Monday that the artist died at home in Fort Worth, from complications of an earlier illness.

Coriolis Effect

Coriolis Effect, a 1987 work by Vernon Fisher, is shown on display at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth in 2010.
Bikini

Bikini, 1987, acrylic on canvas, by Vernon Fisher. From the collection of the Krannert Art Museum.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags