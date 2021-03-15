Eagle Landing, the University of North Texas’ largest dining hall, has been partially open for a couple of months, but full-scale operation was still a few months away on Monday.
Construction troubles pushed its partial opening until late January, and mid-February’s winter storms further extended things.
“Trying to build a building during a pandemic is — I would not recommend it,” said Danny Armitage, UNT’s associate vice president of auxiliary services.
He said the university had trouble with furniture, equipment, workers getting sick and other delays.
“Students were getting frustrated because they had been promised and promised and promised and promised,” he said. “So we got opened, and then after we’d been open maybe 3-4 weeks, we had the snow apocalypse.”
The winter storms caused enough damage that the facility had to close down until the necessary replacement parts could come in.
A full opening of the $25 million facility is expected sometime this summer. At that point, the 26,000-square-foot hall will boast seven distinct restaurant-style options in an all-you-can-eat format: wood-fired burgers, Americana, salads and soups with plenty of vegetarian options, Asian-inspired items, Latin American foods, a pizzeria and a bakery.
Not all of those sections were open to the public Monday.
Once operational, cold rooms for food preparation will ensure vegetables and meats can be safely moved from the loading dock through to cold storage without ever warming, Armitage said, with the eventual goal of supplying prepped foods to other dining halls on campus.
He said the hope is that most meat for campus facilities — with the exception of brands on campus, such as Fuzzy’s Taco Shop — will eventually be prepped in the cold rooms at Eagle Landing.
The dining hall also will be able to supply other parts of campus with fresh buns, ice cream and other foods.
In addition to that, a fair amount of the leafy greens brought into dining halls come straight from UNT’s hydroponic garden on campus, where 650-750 heads of leafy greens are harvested each week.
Peter Balabuch, executive director of dining services, said vegetables not grown on campus are bought from local sources when possible. He and Armitage said that also plays into the university’s goal of reducing its carbon footprint.
Somewhere around 6,000 people will eventually be able to eat at Eagle Landing when it fully opens. Balabuch estimated somewhere closer to 2,300 are eating there per day now.
There are several distinct eating areas spread across a ground floor, upper floor and small mezzanine, though much of the seating was taped off Monday due to pandemic restrictions.
Among the closed-off areas was a 24-foot-long table meant to encourage community dining. A fresh salsa bar was also among the features not operating due to the pandemic.
For now, those without a UNT meal plan can get fresh-made burgers, pizzas, salads, baked goods and eat their fill for a little over $8.