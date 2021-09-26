Lorenzo Wilson couldn't process what he was hearing when he got the call: His next two years of school were paid for, and graduate school now seemed within reach.
Wilson was one of undergraduate upperclassmen to receive one of the first three Kuehne Scholarship Program awards, which granted each recipient $25,000 for the 2021-22 school year.
He'd been scrolling through the university's scholarships online when he first heard about the program. It's for undergraduate business majors who are in at least their junior year.
Wilson, a junior accounting major, felt it looked right up his alley. He never suspected he would actually be selected.
He remembers a typical day of watching TV at home when he got a call from an unknown number.
The woman on the other end of the phone explained he had won the scholarship in a quick phone call before acknowledging he probably had some celebrating to get started on.
"At that point I couldn't believe it," Wilson recalled. "I could hardly breathe. I couldn't speak."
Overcome with emotion, he called his family to announce the good news before driving to his mother's house to celebrate. He and his family ate grilled steaks, played cards and enjoyed the evening.
"They were just beyond proud and beyond excited for me," he said Friday.
Wilson received one of the first three scholarships doled out from money raised by the Kuehne Speaker Series.
Kris Muller, a UNT spokesperson, said Friday that each of the three recipients will be at the top of the list next school year to receive the $25,000 scholarship again as long as they're still in good standing.
That means it isn't quite an automatic $50,000 scholarship, but odds look good for the first batch of Kuehne Scholars.
The series, started in 2013 following a $300,000 commitment from alumnus Ernie Kuehne, had raised more than $3 million by the time Wilson received his surprise phone call.
Officials waited until the program had enough money to create a sustainable endowment before handing out money to students.
Kuehne could not be reached for comment this week.
Originally conceived of and billed as a national security speakers series, Kuehne lecturers have included military officers, sports legends, business executives and political pundits over the past eight years.
In total, the series has agreed to pay north of $830,000 to bring 16 speakers to fundraisers.
Looking ahead to what his $25,000 scholarship means, Wilson was excited about the way his life had abruptly changed over the past few weeks.
"It definitely changed my plans," he said.
Assuming he gets the scholarship again when he reapplies next year, the award means half of his undergrad studies are paid for. With that in mind, he can apply to UNT's graduate accounting program and hopefully have a master's degree with just one extra year of classes.
That wouldn't have been possible right away with two additional years of college debt.
Wilson didn't have much to complain about Friday as he approached the halfway point for his time at UNT. He said he's spent the past two years learning about himself and growing as a person.
"The past year and a half, of course, was hard for everybody, and I would say it was challenging for me because when I came to UNT as a freshman, I was starting to be more social and active in the community," he said.
Despite the physical isolation the pandemic brought, he was able to lean on the network of relationships and organizations he's joined, such as the Black Student Union and Student Government Association, to help him not feel so alone.