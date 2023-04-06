The University of North Texas ruffled some graduation tassels recently when it advised commencement guests with disabilities or mobility limitations to skip the ceremony and stream it live.
The reasons? Given the spread of parking lots around the UNT Coliseum, some guests can expect to make a 10-minute walk. And the university won't require parking lot attendants to check vehicles for ADA placards. There will be a lot of drivers looking for parking on graduation weekend May 12-14, with peak numbers on campus on May 13, and the university won't have shuttle services available for any of the ceremonies.
The university has since removed the recommendation for guests with disabilities to skip and livestream the big day (although you still can).
But the suggestion left a bad taste in some students' mouths, and when one soon-to-be-graduate's tweet was shared in a popular Denton Facebook group, it drew a lot of criticism.
So you’re telling me that my mom shouldn’t attend my graduate level graduation all because UNT was too lazy to provide shuttles/handicap parking alternatives????
It’s not like I’ve paid for 6 years of tuition at this point that could’ve easily gone toward shuttles… pic.twitter.com/lTdbFVghO4
The Denton Record-Chronicle asked university leaders a number of questions: Who makes decisions regarding parking during commencement; if the university typically offers shuttles from parking lots to ceremony venues; and why the university opted not to offer shuttles for the ceremonies in May.
The university didn't address those questions but instead made a statement about how it offers access for as many guests as possible. A university spokesperson said the statement is from UNT but didn't attribute it to any official.
"Celebrating the academic accomplishments of all our students and their families is of the utmost importance to us," the statement says. "UNT administration works with partners across campus, including the Office of Disability Access, to ensure we offer a memorable commencement, accessible for everyone. This includes ASL interpreters, accessible seating and parking, livestreaming the ceremony and other disability accommodations. In addition to a drop-off spot for graduates and guests located on the east side of the Coliseum, accessible parking will be in close proximity, with an additional accessible overflow lot if needed. More information about commencement can be found here, as well as common FAQs."
On social media, some people questioned whether the university was violating the Americans With Disabilities Act, and one Twitter user suggested that limiting accessible parking and not offering shuttle services might violate the civil rights of guests with disabilities. The university is offering the parking lot across Avenue D from the Coliseum as an accessible lot, though spaces aren't guaranteed to drivers with ADA placards. A limited number of ADA spaces will be available near the Murchison Performing Arts Center, but the lot is intended for graduates earning degrees from the UNT College of Music.
A drop-off location is designated just east of the Coliseum, which is across North Texas Boulevard and a longer distance from the performing arts center.
The graduate student who vented on Twitter said her parents couldn't attend commencement in 2020, when COVID-19 pushed graduation into Apogee Stadium. Now that she's getting her master's degree on Mother's Day, she tweeted, she had hoped her mother could attend. But the lack of accommodations will keep her from coming, she said.
"I'm graduating on Mother's Day, so I feel like my mom extra deserves to come," she said.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.