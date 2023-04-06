The University of North Texas ruffled some graduation tassels recently when it advised commencement guests with disabilities or mobility limitations to skip the ceremony and stream it live.

The reasons? Given the spread of parking lots around the UNT Coliseum, some guests can expect to make a 10-minute walk. And the university won't require parking lot attendants to check vehicles for ADA placards. There will be a lot of drivers looking for parking on graduation weekend May 12-14, with peak numbers on campus on May 13, and the university won't have shuttle services available for any of the ceremonies.

Download PDF Need closer parking at UNT commencement? Better plan now.
The UNT campus in Denton will have commencement from May 12-14, 2023. Students, faculty and guests will attend ceremonies in the UNT Coliseum and the Murchison Performing Arts Center. There will be a drop-off location on the east side of the UNT Coliseum, and parking lot 27 is the accessible lot for guests and students with disability or mobility limitations. However, university officials have warned that parking lot attendants won't be looking for ADA placards.
Big day for the Mean Green
Buy Now

Graduates get their degrees from the UNT College of Music in May 2022. 

LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.

0
0
0
0
0