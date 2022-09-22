University of North Texas
Buy Now

University of North Texas Hurley Administration Building.

 Jeff Woo/DRC

A former University of North Texas math professor has received a $165,000 settlement following his firing from the university in 2019. 

Nathaniel Hiers, an adjunct math professor who earned his doctorate in 2019, started teaching that fall at UNT. In November, the lawsuit said, Department Head Ralf Schmidt fired the professor after Hiers wrote "Don't leave garbage lying around" on a faculty lounge chalkboard with an arrow pointing to a stack of flyers warning about microaggressions. 

LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.

Recommended for you