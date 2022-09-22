A former University of North Texas math professor has received a $165,000 settlement following his firing from the university in 2019.
Nathaniel Hiers, an adjunct math professor who earned his doctorate in 2019, started teaching that fall at UNT. In November, the lawsuit said, Department Head Ralf Schmidt fired the professor after Hiers wrote "Don't leave garbage lying around" on a faculty lounge chalkboard with an arrow pointing to a stack of flyers warning about microaggressions.
The suit alleged Hiers was fired the next week for writing the message, which Hiers said in the suit was meant in jest, and for not showing "honest regret" for it.
On Thursday, the Alliance Defending Freedom, which represented Hiers, announced that UNT had settled the suit. The nonprofit is a Christian legal advocacy group that defends religious freedom, free speech and traditional biblical prescriptions regarding marriage and family in court.
"It's a good sign that they understood that they violated Dr. Hiers' rights when they terminated him for expressing his views," said Tyson Langhofer, senior counsel and director of the Center for Academic Freedom at the nonprofit.
"I mean, there really was no disputing the facts. The department chair said, 'I'm terminating you because of your speech.' And these are views on a topic of public concern — microaggressions. People have different opinions on that, but you can't fire a public employee simply for expressing their views on that. I think they recognize they had a very difficult road to hoe there."
In a statement released by UNT, the university said the settlement ends a legal struggle that could have taken years to resolve.
"After more than two years of litigation, the university and former adjunct Nathan Hiers agreed to settle his free speech lawsuit," the statement said. "The agreement allows the university to devote our attention and resources to our mission rather than to years of protracted court proceedings."
Langhofer said the alliance originally pursued much more compensation for damages. The $165,000 compensates Hiers for both damages and attorney fees.
"It's absolutely damaged his ability to make a living," Langhofer said. "Anybody that knows about an academic career understands that it's very difficult to get into the tenure track at universities. They're very sought after, and there's a lot of people looking for them. The first way to get in is to start like Dr. Hiers started. He started out teaching during his Ph.D., and then coming on as a contract professor. When you lose that, that obviously takes you off of that track, and it's very difficult to start back. So it's very disappointing to see that a public university, which is this marketplace of ideas, instead decides to punish somebody simply for disagreeing with somebody else's opinion on a topic."
Universities across the country are promoting their campuses as inclusive and diverse communities, while promoting both academic freedom and free speech for faculty and students.
"As a university that prepares its students for success in a global economy, it is vitally important that our faculty understand perspectives and experiences different from their own," the university statement said.
"Our settlement allows the university to return our focus where it belongs — with the students who have chosen to invest their resources in pursuing an excellent education as part of our UNT family. We remain steadfast in our commitment to our faculty members' rights to free expression and to our students' rights to an inclusive, nondiscriminatory educational environment, and we are fully committed to ensuring that both can — and will — coexist at the University of North Texas."
Langhofer said he is seeing more instances of free speech restriction on college campuses. While issues of inclusion, equity and diversity get a big share of the free speech bandwidth, Laghofer said the issue itself often isn't diversity and equity.
"Diversity, equity, inclusion, that's not necessarily the topic, but the opinions of how to deal with some of these issues when dealing with different policy proposals," he said. "And the opinions on that, I think, are definitely becoming more difficult to speak about. I think you're hearing a lot of professors on both sides of the aisle, both liberal and conservative, expressing concern that the environment in academia is becoming so polarized that we can't have a discussion on really important topics. I think the broader concern is that, many times, this pressure is coming from students, and the students are pressuring the administration to take action against professors. That's really casting a pall over the environment and the ability to really explore the solution to many of our long-term problems."