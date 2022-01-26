A group of University of North Texas students plan to protest the university’s decision not to offer remote instruction during the most recent surge of COVID-19.
Protesters plan to gather from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday on the south lawn of the University Union.
Students organized the protest after UNT student Hannah Larson, who is immunocompromised, started a petition to press UNT officials to make all classes available online.
The petition had more than 4,000 signatures as of Tuesday night. Students, faculty and supporters left comments, with some sharing concerns about their fragile health and underlying conditions and others criticizing Gov. Greg Abbott for banning mask mandates in government buildings across the state.
“The university has ignored our every attempt to contact them,” Larson said Wednesday night, “and getting them to listen is extremely important in order to enact change.”
Larson said the protesters will sit on the lawn, socially distanced, and will give KN95 masks to those without one.
“We will be wearing nitrile gloves while passing out the KN95s,” Larson said. “And I know that myself and a lot of my peers have either been tested very recently or are getting tested beforehand. We are taking every precaution to make this safe while still doing what we can to get the attention of the school.”
UNT continued in-person instruction after the winter break, and while the university can’t mandate masks or COVID-19 vaccines, officials encourage everyone on campus to get vaccinated and wear masks indoors to keep people safer. Testing and vaccines are available on campus, and a campus clinic in the university Student Health and Wellness Center offers BinaxNow rapid antigen tests. However, the clinic reached capacity Monday, according to a message posted on its website and on social media.
The university's COVID-19 dashboard reported a jump in positive test results, including Jan. 14, when officials saw 466 cases, and Jan. 21, when officials reported 449 cases.
Scott Belshaw, chairman of the UNT Faculty Senate and a professor in the criminal justice department, said offering both in-person and virtual instruction isn’t as simple as the click of a mouse. In discussions this week, Belshaw said the Faculty Senate, which presents faculty decisions to university administration, expressed concern for the health and well-being of students.
“We’re sensitive to the concerns that these students have,” Belshaw said. “We’re in class with them. We have a disability office to help students who need this kind of accommodation.”
The rub for many faculty members is what dual instruction means for them and their support staff.
“It’s a lot more work to do two different course methods,” Belshaw said. “Teaching in class is different than teaching online. It’s not like you just take what you do in the classroom and stick it online. Doing [both virtual and in-person instruction] simultaneously is an enormous amount of work if you want to do it right. Now, you could do a really good virtual course and a bad in-person course. But most faculty, they aren’t going to want to do that.”
Belshaw said going completely remote is likely simpler for faculty who teach one student at a time, as is the case for some faculty in the College of Music, for instance. For those who teach classes of 100 or more students, it’s more complicated.
“Let me give you an example,” he said. “I’m teaching face-to-face this semester. I haven’t taught face-to-face in two years. I like to interact with people. I like to teach. Doing the online component, you don’t get that connection with your student. I’m not saying it isn’t possible — it’s just harder.”
UNT Provost Jennifer Cowley said university courses aren’t uniform, which complicates the discussion of remote learning.
“The workload impact varies from class to class,” she said. “In a science lab, it could be more than double the work because new experiments need to be provided, because students would not have access to the same equipment and materials being virtual.”
Having dual sections for experimental classes is difficult, too, Cowley said.
“For example, if a senior engineering capstone course is building an autonomous vehicle as a team, then an alternate project would need to be developed for students participating virtually,” she said.
Officials also said supply chain interruptions have kept the university from finishing its technology upgrades, meaning some students would have trouble seeing and hearing virtual classes.
“Where the technology is not available, then the faculty member would need to record the class and post it online,” Cowley said. “This can require additional time, and, in some cases, substantially more time where whiteboards and other instructional tools are also being used in the class.”
Belshaw said teaching online and in person could wear out faculty and staff.
“It definitely means a bigger workload,” he said.
He said a virtual and in-person plan could last through spring break.
“Is that sustainable for faculty? Again, we want to be in the classroom. But, yes, that could burn out faculty members,” he said.
Cowley said the university can’t offer a one-size-fits-all solution.
“We can be effective in teaching excellent courses online,” Cowley said. “We can be effective in teaching excellent courses in person. And there are many courses that students can choose to take as an online section or an in-person section. However, in some cases only one version of the course is available.”