For the first time in its history, the University of North Texas saw its spring enrollment surpass 40,000 students.
President Neal Smatresk said he was excited about the third year of continuous growth.
“While we are seeing growth at both the undergraduate and graduate level, we are particularly excited to see significant sustained growth in our master’s and doctoral programs,” Smatresk said in a statement. “We are dedicated to serving a diverse student population from Texas and across the globe as they start their higher education journey, continue their studies, or advance in their professions.”
Enrollment during the first 12 days of the spring semester climbed 6% from last year, with 40,806 students seeking degrees or attending courses. Enrollment was down from 42,372 students enrolled in fall 2021.
Most UNT students are attending the Denton campus, with others attending the Frisco campus and online.
UNT opened campus to 39% more new graduate students than attended last spring, and more than 62% more students entering college for the first time.
UNT recently approved 12 Bachelor of Business Administration degrees and five Bachelor of Science degree programs. The approval delivers the degrees through a blended online format. UNT has 88 of its 244 degree programs named in the Top 100.
The university is designated as a Hispanic-serving institution, which means at least 25% of undergraduate students are Hispanic. UNT is also a minority-serving institution, which means a significant portion of the student population is from minority groups.
The record enrollment happened just as the university maintained its status as a Tier One research university. The status is determined by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Learning. The classifications are released every three years and are based on research, expenditures and the number of doctoral degrees awarded. The 2021 rankings are based on fiscal years 2019 and 2020. This year’s pool of the top-tier universities was expanded slightly, with UNT in a small but prestigious sort of club with 140 other universities.
“We continue to produce creative leaders in all fields and offer high quality education in a supportive environment that offers the full university experience,” Smatresk said.
