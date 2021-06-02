A team of scientists at the University of North Texas is working to make animal feed that's better for the animals while cutting their methane production.
The team’s research, published in Science Advances, aims to create condensed tannins in forage crops, such as alfalfa, to achieve these goals. Tannins are biomolecules that bind to proteins in animal and human diets.
Team member Richard Dixon, an associate director at the BioDiscovery Institute at UNT, said this could not only increase nutrition in animals and the humans who eat them, but also lower global greenhouse emissions.
"The negative contributions of agriculture to climate change through methane release from cattle are huge," Dixon said. "Developing forage crops that would result in less methane production is really important, if we're to carry on eating beef going into the future. An understanding of tannins can make the wine better and the steak more sustainable."
The team’s larger goal is to increase tannins in soybeans and introduce them into corn, which does not naturally contain tannins.