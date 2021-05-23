University of North Texas officials will put a $5,000 grant toward the improvement of Texas history education across the state, according to a news release.
The grant was awarded by the Texas Bar Foundation with the understanding that methods developed will become a national model.
UNT Libraries will use the money to purchase video equipment and hardware to help produce introductory videos for 15 courses.
The grant award and larger project is part of the university library's Portal to Texas History program. The ultimate goal is to develop a full Texas history curriculum to then be released free to teachers.
The website developed for the project is expected to be updated in July.