The University of North Texas History Department has created an antiracism syllabus titled “Decriminalizing Blackness” to help people understand the history of racism in America.
It was created as an active response to local and nationwide protests after the police killing of George Floyd.
The conceptual syllabus resembles that of a genuine course by outlining a course description, learning objectives and has an extensive list of course materials and activities. The sources help learners understand and attack racism and give histories on the criminalization of blackness.
UNT history faculty were tasked with sending in academic resources for it.
“Because of our expertise, we can relay the foundation of these dangerous systems and that’s really what’s key to helping people recognize it, number one,” history lecturer Kerry Goldmann said. “And number two, start to dismantle it.”
The idea was pitched by Goldmann, who was inspired by a syllabus created by activists after the police killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.
The antiracism syllabus lists books by black authors, provides helpful websites, video projects and relevant organizations. It even links to online black-owned bookstores.
“We wanted to be very cautious about what we were doing here, and not putting stuff out there as white historians just talking to each other about what it means,” Goldmann said.
Faculty chose materials that would be easily accessible and digestible for all learners. Not only was it important for the information to be accessible outside of the “ivory towers,” she said, but they also wanted materials for people at different learning stages.
One section, “Antiracism and Allyship,” was made specifically for white people to get past “white fragility” and recognize white supremacy, associate professor Clark Pomerleau said.
“We’ve got to address that and start unlearning that before we can actually be antiracist,” Pomerleau said.
One book in the syllabus is Slavery and Social Death by Orlando Patterson. Suggested by professor Chistopher Todd, it examines the history of slavery going back thousands of years, looking at it as a social function rather than an economic one.
It also tells how a lasting effect of slavery “allows people in the community to not take your [black peoples’] cries for justice seriously,” Todd said.
Slavery and Social Death parallels the antiracism syllabus in its objective.
“I think it’s small but it is important,” Todd said. “It will enlighten people about the past and how the past contributed to the present. And how we’re interpreting the past can kind of help us see our way forward.”