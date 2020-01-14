Kent Chapman, a University of North Texas regents professor, is working with researchers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and other universities to find better ways to store and use lipids.
Lipids, energy-dense molecules that are found in all plants, could help further biofuel research.
“Biofuels are the future and lipids are the key,” Chapman said in a news release. “The same energy molecules a plant uses to power itself can also be used to power a home or a city. Lipid molecules in plants are actually very similar in structure to molecules in petroleum. But, unlike petroleum molecules, the lipids in plants can be a more efficient, sustainable fuel.”
Chapman is the principal investigator and the project recently received $800,000 in funding from the U.S. Department of Energy. The goal of the research is to understand how plants package and store lipids.