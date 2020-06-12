Demands flooded to Neal Smatresk’s desk over the past few weeks.
A handful of groups advocating for sweeping policy changes sent the University of North Texas president demands related to increased equity at the university in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Reached by phone Friday morning, Smatresk said he and other UNT officials had worked to consolidate five separate lists of demands into a package. He estimated the lists overlapped 80% of the time, but each group had specific issues it was interested in.
He said the university would release the condensed list of demands on Wednesday, and those interested will be able to track progress online.
Perhaps the most publicly demanding group is Coalition1956, named for the year the first black undergraduate student was admitted to the university. Irma E.L. Sephas was admitted in 1956 when the school was known as North Texas State College.
Representatives had not responded to a request for comment by Friday evening.
Just after 2 p.m. Friday, the group released another letter calling for Smatresk’s resignation. Cited among the letter’s reasoning is what appears to be a pattern of activists bringing lists of demands to university officials and being ultimately ignored.
On June 10, the group released a letter and list of seven requests on Twitter. It tagged Smatresk’s account in the post and was addressed to him and UNT administrators.
“Gone are the days where we ask for what is past due to us,” the group wrote in the post. “You have 48 hours.”
Items included requests for the university to “cut ties with racist donors,” commit to anti-racism and increase transparency from UNT police.
“The University of North Texas is an unethical institution, from massive labor exploitation across campus to the mistreatment of Black and Brown people,” the letter began.
Smatresk made a post supporting the Black Lives Matter movement roughly six hours after the list of demands was posted on social media.
The internet activity came after two days of Black Lives Matter town halls held by the university on June 5 and 8.
“There’s a group of people who say, ‘You have to listen to understand,’ and there’s a group who say, ‘We’re tired of you listening,’” Smatresk said of the town halls.
He said he found the sessions helpful, in addition to finding them passionate, moving and profound at times. He had similar comments about having attended recent protests, referring to them as “a marvelous peaceful demonstration.”
Smatresk said the majority of the demands he’d seen either had already been addressed or would be addressed soon. He said some of the things demanded don’t apply, though he declined to name specific items, saying he would meet with group leaders soon.
Other items would be more difficult with less money in the bank after the university had to weather months of lower revenue intake. As of Friday, Smatresk said the university had lost about $28 million because of the ongoing pandemic, with further losses expected through the summer.
His recent showing of support for the Black Lives Matter movement is not the first time Smatresk has had to make a strong public statement against racism.
On March 20, as the pandemic made its way more forcefully into the lives of Texans, Smatresk tweeted that bigotry toward people who appear to be of Asian decent would not be tolerated at UNT.
At the time, a UNT spokesperson said he was speaking broadly about national trends and not a local increase in reports of racist behavior.
Smatresk said Friday that March tweet was in response to a letter he’d gotten from an Asian student who felt scared and unsafe while anti-Asian rhetoric rose.
“We all know that’s horrid political manipulation,” Smatresk said.
He said the student input compelled him to speak out: “That type of anecdote really influenced me.”