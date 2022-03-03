Denton police have confirmed that a woman was struck by a University of North Texas police car as law enforcement drove Republican Jeff Younger from a speaking engagement on campus Wednesday night.
Jim Berscheidt, the vice president for UNT Marketing and Brand Strategy, said the university will release a statement in response to the protest today.
Younger, who faces fellow Republican Ben Bumgarner in a runoff for Texas House District 23, was the guest of the UNT Chapter of the Young Conservatives of Texas and was expected to discuss the criminalization of gender-affirming medical care for Texas transgender children.
While Younger isn't a single-issue candidate, his website biography explains that the Flower Mound resident was motivated to run for office following a long court battle that ultimately granted custody of his two children — one of whom is transgender — to his ex-wife in August 2021. The custody battle and Younger's objection to his child transitioning vaulted him into the national spotlight.
Younger hadn't responded to a request for comment this morning.
Denton police were at the event where video was captured of a light-colored SUV, which appeared to be unmarked but had emergency lights activated, striking a protester, who can be seen limping away from the vehicle after it lurched forward and then stopped.
Denton's police apparently have no qualms about running over students. As soon as Kelly was settled in the car, the driver accelerated towards the crowd rapidly. A protestor was unable to back away fast enough, and was struck by the front of the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/DOvf7ob4c0— Denton Possum (@DentonPossum) March 3, 2022
The Denton Police Department confirmed UNT requested their presence at the event before it started.
They took a report from a protest attendee at a hospital who said she was hit by a UNT police car during the protest.
“A report was taken by Denton PD, and the case will be forwarded to another agency for investigation,” Denton police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said.
Asked why the report will be given to another agency, Cunningham said it would be for “an unbiased investigation” because Denton PD themselves were at the event.
“Denton PD will not be involved in the investigation and direct you to UNT PD for further information,” she said.
Kelly Neidert, a leader of the UNT Chapter of Young Conservatives of Texas, said on social media that she received death threats following her tweet of a confrontation in the campus library last week. Neidert was printing out a poster for the event — which was rescheduled due to severe weather — that read "Criminalize Child Transitions." A popular TikTok user posted a video about Neidert and brought more attention to Neidert, the university and the event. In social media, Neidert alleged Antifa, an anti-fascist movement that has sometimes engaged in physical conflict and violence during protests across the country in the past few years, was at the protest.
Footage of @kelly_neidert of our chapter being evacuated from our event. The evacuation didn’t work and she was hidden in a janitor’s closet in a nearby building until it was safe to leave. More footage will be posted later. pic.twitter.com/lDv4GG1Vnr— YCT UNT (@YctUnt) March 3, 2022
Neidert, who also tweeted that she was forced to hide in a janitorial closet when exiting Curry Hall, didn't respond to requests for comment this morning.
Younger appeared to be unable to deliver his speech when protesters gathered in the venue and shouted him down. Protesters chanted "(expletive) this fascist" and "deadbeat dad" at Younger.
Jeff repeatedly misgendered the student, goading them until they stood up and spit towards the front of the room. Around 8pm, the police escorted him out of the building shortly after, and the crowd cheered. Protestors were held in the room until Jeff was outside. pic.twitter.com/d4IxL6Rrwd— Denton Possum (@DentonPossum) March 3, 2022
UNT President Neal Smatresk sent an email to students last week reassuring them that the university values transgender students.
"I know the last several days may have felt particularly difficult for the transgender members of our community, due to the intolerant views of a handful of campus members," Smatresk wrote. "We have a variety of resources through our Division of Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access to support you during your time at UNT, and we hope to offer you a safe place to heal and grow your support system."
But Smatresk also said the university honors First Amendment rights and encouraged free and open discourse.