Celebrating a win

The University of North Texas esports team celebrates a win over Vanderbilt University last month. UNT's esports program will offer its first scholarship program for women next year, as well as its first dedicated women's esports team.

 Courtesy photo/Twitter

For the first time, the University of North Texas esports team will offer scholarships for women and will also have its first dedicated women’s esports team for the 2023-24 academic year. 

Dylan Wray, UNT's esports coordinator, said the five scholarship awards could help challenge and address issues women gamers usually face. The scholarship and team will also create a better environment for women in which people can compete, play and succeed.

UNT esports

The University of North Texas esports program will offer a scholarship for women and will also have its first dedicated women’s esports team for the 2023-24 academic semester.
Rocket League

The University of North Texas esports team qualifies for another season of Collegiate Rocket League in January.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags