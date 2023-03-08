UNT monument sign near Hickory and Avenue C
Michael R. Williams, the chancellor the University of North Texas System, told faculty, staff and students in an official statement Wednesday afternoon that he has paused any new diversity, equity and inclusion “policies, programs, and trainings” until a full review of the system’s hiring policies is complete.

“The UNT System is built on a people-first, values-based culture that fosters an inclusive, welcoming, and safe environment for all,” Williams said. “We champion our people over programs and prioritize investing in talent that lives our values, aligns with our shared vision, and believes in our greater purpose. The UNT System does not support discriminatory hiring practices, and we will always follow state and federal hiring and employment laws.”

Neal Smatresk
University of North Texas President Neal Smatresk speaks to Faculty Senate members during a meeting Wednesday. Smatresk discussed Chancellor Michael R. Williams’ statement announcing that the UNT System is pausing any new diversity, equity and inclusion programs, policies and trainings until all hiring policies are reviewed.
Provost Michael McPherson
University of North Texas Provost Michael McPherson speaks during a Faculty Senate meeting on Wednesday at the University Union. McPherson said that search committees will be able to ask job candidates how they would create an inclusive classroom for UNT's diverse student body.

LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.

