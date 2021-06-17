Dannetta English Bland will serve as the University of North Texas System's first chief diversity officer effective July 19.
She was appointed after a national search.
Chief diversity officers will work collaboratively with system advisory groups and campus leaders to clarify diversity and inclusion.
Bland will also report to Chancellor Lesa Roe and communicate strategic initiatives and progress to the UNT Board of Regents, as well as all levels of system and campus leadership.
Bland previously worked for Deloitte, one of the world’s largest professional services firms, for 17 years designing and delivering in-person, virtual and web-based diversity, equity and inclusion labs. She also designed learning programs, training and experiences for students, executives and board members around the world.