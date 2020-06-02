For the fifth consecutive year, the University of North Texas has been named a Bee Campus USA.
The distinction and certification was given after a review process by an organization bearing the same name.
According to the organization’s website, bee campuses are required to commit to several actions, including establishing a committee to advocate for pollinators, displaying signage focused on pollinator conservation and offering courses dealing with pollinator conservation.
UNT first gained the distinction during the summer of 2016.
— Staff report