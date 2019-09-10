The University of North Texas was ranked with national universities on the annual U.S. News and World Report for the first time ever, coming in at No. 281 in the country.
The coveted list ranks public and private schools throughout the country and also has focused lists for different interests. UNT ranked No. 140 in the top public schools list, and was ranked No. 96 in top performers on social mobility, a new listing for schools that enroll and graduate disadvantaged students at high rates.
“Our notable growth in the quality, diversity and breadth of our student population is a sign of important change and momentum and it is wonderful to see our efforts recognized in national publications like U.S. News & World Report,” UNT President Neal Smatresk said in a statement.
The coveted national university list looks at the top schools that offer a full range of undergraduate majors, master's and doctoral programs and emphasizes faculty research. This year, the listing ranked 399 schools in this category out of more than 4,000 colleges and universities in the country.