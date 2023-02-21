The University of North Texas Libraries started out the year with an enviable feather in its cap.
It's not likely that many of the 6,000 students who visit the library each day noticed, but all the same, the UNT Libraries started the year as a member of the Association of Research Libraries.
Diane Bruxvoort, the dean of UNT Libraries, said research libraries don't just breeze into the association. Library faculty had to go through a long process to gain acceptance into the 91-year-old association. What began as a group of 42 university libraries became the formal association in the 1960s.
"At the point where they were taking lots of new members ... UNT was too small. We weren't a research library. We were college library," Bruxvoort said.
At the time, UNT had dropped "teachers" from its name and had only become a university in 1961. Enrollment during the 1960s topped 10,000.
"It was too small in the collections, the number of faculty members we had," Bruxvoort said. "We were aimed at what colleges were aimed at, which is supporting students. We're still aimed at that. But in the last 10 to 20 years, UNT has added research to a huge degree. We support all of that research and decided it was time that that was publicly acknowledged."
UNT is the only new member to be named this year. The university put itself forward for consideration. Then, the association spent eight months vetting UNT Libraries. They surveyed the system's collections, including how much material the libraries collect for faculty and graduate student research. The association considered the libraries' budget for collections. The university also provided resumes for all 60 librarians, who are considered nonteaching faculty.
"You could take a public library and say they do research," Bruxvoort said. "They help their patrons do research, but it's really more at the reference level. You have an individual question you want to answer."
A research library in the academy works broadly and deeply.
"It's all about supporting the research," she said. "And we go through all of our collections. We rotate through so it takes about maybe eight to 10 years, but we'll look at all our different areas and say 'Do we have enough from mechanical engineering right now? This year? Do we have enough for [College of Visual Arts and Design]? Are we supporting the arts properly for research? So we look at our collections on an ongoing basis to make sure when a faculty member needs to research a topic they have what they need. They're trying to create new scholarship for the world. ... You have to know what the rest of the world is doing. You can't you can't do research in a vacuum."
The association brings members together to add to and highlight the depth and breadth of research happening in the United States and Canada. The group prizes scholarship and what it can contribute to the populace.
UNT Libraries' contributions have been noteworthy. The libraries earned respect from the association's membership review for its exhaustive efforts to digitize an array of collections. The crown jewel of the libraries' digital work is the unparalleled Portal to Texas History.
The project started 21 years ago as an effort to digitize every newspaper that published in Texas. Since then, the portal has hosted more than 12.7 million digital images from 408 partners. Every month, visitors from around the world use the online collections more than a million times.
"We're creating access by taking that much material and digitizing it, indexing it and making it publicly available to everyone," Bruxvoort said. "That's one of the ways we're a research library. We are enhancing the amount of materials available to anyone to access, and that is very much what a research library does."
The libraries allocate millions each year to digitize documents, images, sound and video files that anyone with an internet connection can use without charge. Bruxvoort said that when NBC donated its early film footage, it allowed the university to collect some of the license funds to continue its electronic collection.
The library system is consistently digitizing collections that have been acquired or donated. It's one of the few library systems collecting private letters and materials of LGBTQ people. UNT acquired the Resource Center LGBT Collection, which was part of the Resource Center of Dallas, a long-standing service organization to LGBTQ residents of Dallas-Fort Worth. Bruxvoort said the libraries have worked to represent diversity, equity and inclusion over the years, preserving historical information and voices of women, people of color and LGBTQ people. That work is integral to the Association of Research Libraries.
The interest in membership came from the highest office at the university. When Bruxvoort was interviewing for her post in 2018, UNT President Neal Smatresk asked when the library would go up for an association membership.
"I said, 'Well, let me get the job first,'" Bruxvoort said.
Now that the UNT Libraries are a member of the association, Bruxvoort expects them to see doors open.
"It presents opportunities for funding, for projects, for faculty — for attracting faculty," she said. "This is going to be great opportunity for us. It doesn't change what we do day-to-day. I've had people say 'OK, now you're ARL. What are you going to do differently?' No, we're ARL because we were already doing the work it was looking for. We will get involved in some national projects that we weren't involved in before. But what we do for our faculty and students doesn't change. This is acknowledgment to a large degree."
