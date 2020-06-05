On Friday, the University of North Texas hosted a Black Lives Matter Town Hall, a digital meeting where black students voiced their concerns with racism on campus.
The goal of the meeting was to prioritize the experiences and perspectives of students and give administrators a chance to respond to students’ concerns.
“I feel like this university needs to do everything in their power to make black students on our campus to feel safe and make them feel welcome,” said Michael Luecke, president on UNT’s Student Government Association.
Panelists were President Neal Smatresk, Provost Jennifer Cowley, Vice President of Student Affairs Elizabeth With, Vice President of the Division of Institutional Equity and Diversity Joanne Woodard and Director of Diversity and Inclusion Shani Barrax Moore.
Moore moderated the meeting and read comments by students that were submitted prior to the meeting and in the live feed. The panelists responded to the statements, and reiterated the importance of listening to black students.
“I know that the listening exercise that we’re doing now does more for me and more for our faculty and staff members and our administrators than any training could ever do or any other implementation of an activity,” Smatresk said.
They also emphasized that steps have already been made to foster inclusion and acceptance of black students, specifically following events in November when a UNT attorney used a racial slur.
Many of the comments from students involved microaggressions they received from faculty and staff. Examples ranged from a history professor using racial slurs and defending them as part of history to an adviser telling a student they would not get into nursing school.
“Having a professor tell me my braids are unprofessional and took points off every project I did because she didn’t like my hair,” one student wrote.
The latter portion of the meeting was reserved for students’ complaints about the UNT Police Department.
Smatresk commented on the incident involving Jekhari Williams, a black man stopped by UNT officers for not having lights on his bike at night. A solution Smatresk offered to avoid similar incidents is to provide bike lights to students.
Smatresk addressed what he called the “Jekhari Williams experience” and other concerns about UNT police by saying that the university hasn’t attended enough to students who may feel victimized by police.
“I want to know how we can make this campus a friendlier place,” Smatresk said. “I want to know how the police here can serve to create a safe campus and a secure campus, without a campus that makes people of color afraid.”
A similar town hall meeting will be held on Monday with a focus on the experiences of faculty and staff.