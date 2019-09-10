The University of North Texas can now perform a specialized auditory processing assessment and intervention, making it one of two clinics in the country with the capability.
A $111,843 grant from Sonova USA will help provide the auditory testing services for children with autism spectrum disorder. Once assessed, the UNT Speech and Hearing Center will be able to help children listen better in school.
A majority of children with autism have some auditory processing issues, but there's no set testing procedure for them. The testing will also allow the center to compile data to help create more efficient and sensitive testing protocol.