FRISCO — The new building at the University of North Texas at Frisco puts project-based learning at the center of its design.
Jeannine Vail, a senior project manager for the UNT System, guided journalists and photographers last week through the branch campus's new four-floor building, now under construction at the intersection of Preston Road and Panther Creek Parkway.
Called Frisco Landing, the building is designed to serve a tech-savvy student body and faculty who will have spaces to learn, study and meet. Construction started in 2020, and Vail said the project is on schedule and under budget, and it'll be ready to open for students in spring 2023.
Vail said the space is centered on learning.
"Gone are the days when you make an appointment to come see your professor and then come to the office and meet," Vail said. "Collaboration is key. The huddle rooms give students access to collaboration, they can gather in a larger huddle room to work on a project, or they can pull a professor into a smaller huddle room to talk and work together."
Frisco Landing will have seven 20-person classrooms, a dozen 40-person classrooms, three 60-person classrooms, and one extra-large classroom with room for 160.
There are 32 two-person huddle rooms, which are smaller spaces with glass doors that will slide shut. There are 23 four-person huddle rooms, seven six-person spaces, two eight-person spaces and five huddle rooms that will accommodate 10 people. A cafe is under construction on the first floor.
UNT started offering classes in Frisco in 2016 at Hall Park and Inspire Park. Before UNT opened spaces in Frisco, there was no four-year institution in Collin County. The UNT Board of Regents approved the UNT at Frisco master plan in 2019, and the Frisco Landing location was approved by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board in 2020.
Students who will go to Frisco Landing will be graduate students and undergraduates studying project design and analysis, industrial distribution and applied project design and analysis. The first project design and analysis students studying in Frisco graduated this year.
UNT President Neal Smatresk said the new building will offer both education and hands-on career exploration.
"We are committed to our partnerships with the city of Frisco, Collin County, and Collin College to continue providing the highest quality education experience to Collin County and beyond," Smatresk said in a statement. "This new facility will ensure UNT continues supporting programs and partnerships in an area synonymous with innovative growth."