UNT trees

University of North Texas students walk between classes on the Library Mall.

 Ahna Hubnik/UNT

University of North Texas leaders say they are optimistic about the state Legislature ponying up more money for the university system than ever before, thanks in no small part to the productivity of the university’s work as a Carnegie Tier 1 Research Institution.

UNT President Neal Smatresk recently briefed the UNT Faculty Senate on the forecast for state allotments. While the details are still in the hands of state legislators currently in the 88th session, Smatresk said UNT has made an impression.

