The University of North Texas canceled spring break for the coming spring semester, thereby shaving a week off the academic calendar, to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Students heard about the change Wednesday evening in an email signed by President Neal Smatresk.
Spring break was originally planned to stretch from March 8-12. That break has been replaced with one day off on April 2. Students will now attend regular classes through what would normally have been their spring break, but finals week will begin on April 24 instead of May 1.
In the letter, Smatresk acknowledged the cultural significance of spring break.
“However,” he wrote, “spring break also involves crowded public transportation, airports and vacation spots, all of which dramatically increase risk during a global pandemic.
“With that in mind, we believe this revised spring schedule is in the best interest of our entire community.”