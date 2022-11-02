UNT bonfire in 2019
Buy Now

Fireworks explode as the University of North Texas’ homecoming bonfire gets started at Apogee Stadium in 2019.

 Al Key/DRC file photo

The University of North Texas got the ball rolling on 2022 homecoming on Sunday. The celebration wraps up Saturday with the Mean Green football team facing off with the Florida International University Panthers. Kickoff is at 3 p.m.

With rain in the forecast for Friday, UNT has moved up the homecoming bonfire to Thursday night instead of the night before the game. The celebration will start at 9 p.m. Thursday at the bonfire site outside Apogee Stadium. 

 

Tags

Recommended for you