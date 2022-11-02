The University of North Texas got the ball rolling on 2022 homecoming on Sunday. The celebration wraps up Saturday with the Mean Green football team facing off with the Florida International University Panthers. Kickoff is at 3 p.m.
With rain in the forecast for Friday, UNT has moved up the homecoming bonfire to Thursday night instead of the night before the game. The celebration will start at 9 p.m. Thursday at the bonfire site outside Apogee Stadium.
❗ IMPORTANT UPDATE ❗ due to the likelihood of inclement weather on Friday, BONFIRE is now on THURSDAY at 9PM!! Come for the lighting of the bonfire built by @talons23, and team competition award ceremony! Sponsored by the UNT Alumni Association. #UNTHC22@UNTsocialpic.twitter.com/n6ElGvtvw8
The Mean Green do it up big at the bonfire, featuring fireworks, a live DJ and more. The homecoming bonfire — a tradition for more than 50 years — is being built by the Talons, a student spirit organization.
The team competition event winners will be announced, and teams are invited to celebrate student accomplishments in the awarding of the Scrappy Cup.
A concert by Grammy-winning nuclear polka band Brave Combo, which had been slated for Friday night outdoors, has been postponed.
Students and alumni can also gather for smaller events.
At 7 p.m. Wednesday, the Progressive Black Student Organization and Student Activities present “Yell Like Hell,” which will feature dancing, stepping, performances and a lot of Mean Green spirit at the UNT Coliseum. Admission is free with a student ID.
On Thursday, part of the homecoming “Destination North Texas” is for students and alumni in Frisco. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., UNT will have a homecoming picnic at Frisco Hall Park, located at UNT’s Frisco Landing, 2811 Internet Blvd., Suite 100. Students and alumni in Frisco are invited to grab a Chick-Fil-A sandwich or salad and some swag.
Thursday brings homecoming back to Denton and the UNT Union for “Travel Bash” from 5 to 10 p.m. on the Library Mall’s south lawn. The night will be full of road trip-themed activities, live music, a Broadway musical movie screening, poker and more. Admission is free with UNT ID.
For tickets and a game-day guide, visit the UNT homecoming website.