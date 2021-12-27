The students in chef Jodi Duryea’s baking class at the University of North Texas are learning a valuable lesson that has little to do with how expertly the eclair filling is piped in or how flaky the puff pastry turned out.
Instead, it’s the lesson that developing empathy and expressing compassion through sharing baked goods with those who are hungry not only tastes good, it also makes good heart sense.
This semester, the students have been providing fresh-baked goods from their classes to the UNT Food Pantry presented by Kroger. “We have 17 students in class, and they have to make at least two dozen rolls or two loaves of bread,” Duryea said. “We have a lot of product and didn’t know what to do with it.”
She brainstormed with Kim Williams, chair of the Hospitality and Tourism Management Department, and Jana Hawley, dean of the College of Merchandising, Hospitality and Tourism, where the baking class is housed. What better way to spread the love, they thought, than by providing their community with fresh-baked offerings?
“We thought it was a really nice way of helping out in the community,” Duryea said. “We told students, ‘You’re welcome to take home as much as you want, but anything you don’t want, put away for the food pantry.’ They’re really so generous, and very few took home their creations.”
For at least one student in the class, the idea of giving back hit especially close to home. Sophomore Noora Haghar noted that during her freshman year, she and her roommates once needed items from the food pantry. “It was really gratifying to me to think that a freshman like I was last year could be getting my baked goods,” she said.
The Denton campus food pantry opened in 2015, and students have visited more than 11,000 times, said associate dean of students Renee McNamara, who runs the pantry.
“People don’t always think about college students facing food insecurity. But there’s a real push nationwide to bring awareness to the issue,” she said. “There has been so much education about what a healthy, nutrient-dense diet looks like.
“You can’t learn if you’re hungry. More universities are starting to talk about building food pantries on their campuses,” she said.
Duryea noted that a few students have expressed privately to her that the food pantry has helped them through hard times. “It broke my heart,” she said. “A couple told me on the side, ‘It saved me.’ They’re so excited to give back.
“You have to have a heart of service to be any good in hospitality. Most people who are good at hospitality do it because they love people and want to see them happy,” she said.
And what better way than through the work of their own hands?
Luis Lopez, a junior, hopes to become a culinary manager or chef one day. He appreciated the practical lessons in quality control and serving others that Duryea’s class presents.
“It helped me develop skills I’m going to need in the industry,” he said. “I would think: ‘How can I limit as much stuff as possible from going wrong. This is going to be for others to eat.’ I would ask myself, ‘Is this something I would eat?’ There have been a couple instances where I made a product that was definitely not food pantry-worthy.”
For Joe McCray, the experience in the class has also been personally rewarding. He earned a first degree from UNT in May 2020 in recreation, event and sport management, and he is now pursuing a second degree in hospitality management. He spent time in the military during his schooling and is getting back to his cooking roots.
“I had gotten away from sauces and baking, so I’m taking food prep and baking this semester,” he said. “I’m thankful to do something to help someone.”
Like Lopez, McCray is mindful of who’s holding the fork on the other side of his creations. “I have to do everything to the best of my ability, because I know the food is going to the food pantry.”
For Haghar, the sophomore who once accessed the food pantry, the program in Duryea’s class is not only helping other students but also reaffirming her choice of higher education.
“UNT not only cares about academics,” she said, “but about every other aspect of life you need to succeed academically.”
Although she did not get baked goods from the campus food pantry, having canned goods was very handy. “Having that in our dorm when we had to do schoolwork was very comforting,” she said.
To chef Duryea, the class and food pantry initiative is a way for her to combine two passions: baking and teaching.
“I love having my hands in flour and butter, and sharing that love with my students is a highlight for me,” she said. “Sometimes we’re about halfway through class, and a student will say, ‘Oh, it’s not working.’ Then it comes out of the oven, and they’re so excited that it works and looks right. It gives them the feeling they can do more than they think they can.”