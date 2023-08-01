UNT Union
The University of North Texas Union is shown in a file photo.

 DRC file photo

University of North Texas President Neal Smatresk notified faculty and staff on Tuesday that according to Texas Senate Bill 17, the university will dissolve its Division of Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access as of Oct. 1.

In his letter, Smatresk said that Joanne Woodard, vice president of the division since 2015, will retire on Oct. 1.

