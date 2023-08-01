University of North Texas President Neal Smatresk notified faculty and staff on Tuesday that according to Texas Senate Bill 17, the university will dissolve its Division of Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access as of Oct. 1.
In his letter, Smatresk said that Joanne Woodard, vice president of the division since 2015, will retire on Oct. 1.
Woodard responded to a request by the Denton Record-Chronicle saying that she is vacationing out of the country and has no comment.
Smatresk said the university will move its Title IX, Equal Employment Opportunity and Affirmative Action offices to the Division of Finance and Administration.
“This allows those offices to continue to work with autonomy as they investigate our community’s adherence to federal and state laws as well as university policy,” Smatresk said.
The university’s announcement follows the 88th session of the Texas Legislature, which put equity measures in higher education in the cross hairs. In April, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick celebrated the passage of SB 17.
“The woke left’s drive to divide Texans is never-ending,” Patrick said in an official statement. “Today, the Texas Senate passed SB 17 to ban divisive DEI offices and hiring practices at our universities to make sure that individual merit and achievement are rewarded.”
Patrick focused on higher education during the most recent legislative session, and also moved to end tenure for professors. The higher education committee in the Texas House overhauled a bill that sought to end tenure, keeping it while codifying guidelines that require regular performance reviews for those who get tenure.
When state Sen. Brian Creighton, R-Conroe, authored SB 17, he said that Texas is home to world-class universities that are as diverse as the state itself, but that certain diversity, equity and inclusion practices are polarizing and defeat their mission of inclusion. The bill bans public Texas universities from establishing or maintaining DEI offices, officers, employees or contractors that perform the duties of a DEI office.
In Texas public colleges, administrators have spent the summer working through questions of how to comply with state law as well as federal laws and the policies of accrediting bodies that have standards relating to diversity, equity and inclusion.
“Our leadership team has been working hard to make sure we continue to support our diverse student body, faculty, and staff in our values-based environment,” Smatresk said in his statement to employees.
“Today I am sharing with you our plans as they currently stand. Our efforts are centered around working with faculty, staff, and student groups to make sure we support our students’ success and academic achievement.”
Smatresk expressed gratitude for Woodard’s work at the university. According to the division’s website as of Tuesday, 27 employees work for the division.
“Following Joanne’s retirement, the Division of Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Access will be dissolved, and some units within that division will be transferred to other divisions,” Smatresk said.
Smatresk named Senior Vice President of Student Affairs Elizabeth With as the administrator who will lead the reorganization of UNT’s Multicultural Center and Pride Alliance, the campus gender and sexuality resource center. With will also lead the effort to reorganize “all related programs that support our students’ engagement and success,” Smatresk said.
The university’s chancellor and incoming student government leaders did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
