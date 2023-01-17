Texas universities are blocking access to TikTok across all devices connected to the campus’ networks to “eliminate the cybersecurity risks.”
Officials at the University of North Texas as well as University of Texas schools in Austin, Dallas, Arlington and Tyler said the popular app can’t be used on campus Wi-Fi networks to comply with Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent directive.
“The university is taking these important steps to eliminate risks to information contained in the university’s network and to our critical infrastructure,” Jeff Neyland, adviser to the UT president for technology strategy, wrote in a letter to students on Tuesday.
UNT System blocked the app from all of its campuses’ networks on Jan. 10, according to a systemwide newsletter.
UT-Dallas and UT-Tyler started blocking TikTok from devices connected to its networks starting Tuesday evening.
The schools join a growing number of campuses across the country that blocked the app on school-owned devices or Wi-Fi networks, according to CNN.
TikTok spokesperson Jamal Brown said in a statement that app officials worry about the “unintended consequences … these rushed policies” could have on schools, such as impacting their ability to share information, recruit students and build communities.
“We’re disappointed that so many states are jumping on the political bandwagon to enact policies that will do nothing to advance cybersecurity in their states and are based on unfounded falsehoods about TikTok,” Brown said.
In early December, Abbott ordered state agencies to ban employees from downloading or using TikTok on any government-issued devices because the app “harvests vast amounts of data from its users’ devices.”
A whopping 31 states have made similar moves to restrict TikTok on state-issued devices.
TikTok, which launched in 2016, is owned by ByteDance, a Chinese company. App officials estimate it has more than 100 million active monthly users.
Abbott previously expressed concern that its use could lead to potentially sensitive information being shared with the Chinese government, surveillance, carry out influence operations or censor topics that may be politically sensitive to the Chinese Communist Party, such as the Tiananmen Square protests.
UT, UT-Dallas, the UNT System and Texas Woman’s University had previously instructed employees to immediately remove TikTok from all state-issued devices, including university-owned cellphones, laptops, tablets and desktop computers after Abbott’s directive.
UT officials declined to provide further comment.
Several federal agencies already prohibit the use of TikTok on their devices, including the U.S. Department of State, the Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security.
