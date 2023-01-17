unt stock

UNT is among Texas universities blocking access to TikTok across all devices connected to the campus’ networks to “eliminate the cybersecurity risks.”

 Courtesy photo/Ahna Hubnik for UNT

Texas universities are blocking access to TikTok across all devices connected to the campus’ networks to “eliminate the cybersecurity risks.”

Officials at the University of North Texas as well as University of Texas schools in Austin, Dallas, Arlington and Tyler said the popular app can’t be used on campus Wi-Fi networks to comply with Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent directive.

