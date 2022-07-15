Unsung: Before lending her voice to Grammy-winning track, UNT professor built singing career one project at a time

The vocals don’t unfurl until 2 minutes and 49 seconds into Lyle Mays’ Eberhard.
When they do, University of North Texas professor Rosana Eckert’s wordless sounds blend with those of singer Aubrey Johnson and Eckert’s husband, Gary.
In a sweeping 13-minute opus, Eberhard takes the listener on a cinematic journey that charmed the Recording Academy so utterly that it awarded Mays the Grammy Award for Best Instrumental Composition during the 64th ceremony in April. The award came just 14 months after Mays’ death.
Originally written for marimba, the song starts softly. You can almost feel a sonic sunrise, air warming and whispers waking up. Johnson, Mays’ niece and the executor of his estate, and the Eckerts never sing a single word. Instead, they alternate buttery vowels. They move between Johnson’s light and easy solo soprano and a blend of harmonies so snug a silkworm couldn’t thread a strand between them.
The three singers achieve a magical presence of sound. Like if a school of fish — jetting, spinning and dancing through the ocean — suddenly had a corresponding song, and you always knew it would sound like this. Organic and ethereal. Sometimes distinct, other moments entirely singular.
For Eckert, a longtime University of North Texas College of Music professor, it was the first project she’d been a part of to win a Grammy.
But it wasn’t the first time jazz juggernauts had called her and asked: Could she please lend them her eerily versatile contralto? Could she look at her schedule and fit in a tour here, a recording or show there, and bring that voice and that hefty repertoire, and for a fast turnaround? New York Voices, a popular East Coast vocal jazz group, had never used a substitute for a single show, but they booked the Denton singer. Mike Steinel, a retired UNT music professor and Bob Dylan superfan, needed someone to bring some heat to his tribute band and found Eckert unmatched for the job. A Dallas jingle producer needed someone with a great ear. He hired Eckert.
“I always tell Rosana, ‘You should be a lot more famous than you are,’” said Steinel, an emeritus professor of jazz at UNT and a trumpet player. Steinel is the founder of Tex Zimmerman and His All-Star Revue, the Denton Bob Dylan project.
“She’s not really into that. She’s really into just doing the work,” Steinel said. “She’s a great mother, you know, does a lot of family stuff. And so she’s content to be in Denton. So we’re lucky to have her here. Real, real lucky. She’s one of my favorite singers.”
A house full of music
Eckert grew up in El Paso, in a house full of music. Her parents had a broad musical palette, listening to the Lettermen, the Freshmen, Singers Unlimited, Sergio Mendes and lots of Mexican music.
“I’m Hispanic, and our Mexican culture is such that there’s a lot of music, and there’s a lot of family singing,” Eckert said.
Eckert said trios and folk music were a part of family life. But her parents set an example she would follow.
“When I was born, my parents had started singing barbershop harmony,” she said. “My mom was in Sweet Adelines, and my dad was in a barbershop chorus. My dad’s in the Vocal Majority here in DFW.” The Sweet Adelines is an international women’s barbershop chorus, and the Vocal Majority is a long-running men’s barbershop chorus in Dallas.
Her parents then segued into choreographing for choruses all over the world, and Eckert traveled with them.
“They traveled my whole upbringing, choreographing for all these choruses, so I got to see a lot of choral groups. These choral groups also loved listening to different types of harmony groups, so there was a lot of a cappella harmony around the house. I feel like harmony was just everywhere,” Eckert said. “Vocal harmony was everywhere. And so I would imitate what they were doing all the time.”
But even with all that, Eckert was “a band nerd.” Instead of taking the choir route, Eckert took on the French horn. She was one of nine students in her district to make All-State Band all four years of high school.
“I joined band in sixth grade, like you do, and I got on a French horn scholarship to (UNT), and that is one of the reasons I came,” she said.
Fork in the road, with French horn in hand
At UNT, Eckert was determined to build a career as a concert musician. She played in the college’s symphonic band and then landed a chair in Eugene Corporon’s wind ensemble during his first year at the university. It didn’t stop there, either. Eckert played in the UNT chamber orchestra and the opera orchestra under the late Anshel Brusilow. She studied the instrument for five years, majoring in classical theory and minoring in horn performance.
While she was preparing for a career in composing, Eckert discovered that some of her classmates were the children of barbershop singers who had worked with her parents. To decompress from school, she’d hang out with members of the Vocal Majority and watch Thursday night rehearsals.
“Some of them were like, ‘You should join the jazz singers. They’re fun. It’s a fun group here at UNT, and anybody of any major can try out,’” Eckert said.
She saw a flyer for pop and jazz voice lessons in Bruce Hall and thought she’d give it a shot. She studied on Saturdays under a music education major who urged her to try out for the jazz singers.
Eckert auditioned in the office where she works today. She tried out for Paris Rutherford, the professor who led the group to regular plaudits from Downbeat magazine.
“They seemed so impressed with my sight reading,” she said. “I didn’t know my instrument very well, my voice, because I had not really heard myself singing solo. I did not do choir. I was not in a church choir. There was no choir in my life except for the barbershop group with my mom. And that’s it.”
Suddenly, composing had competition.
“I got into the jazz singers my junior year, and I just loved it so much,” she said. “And then you know how it is. You join a community, and then someone needed singers for their senior recital. It was, ‘Oh, Rosana, can you come sing with me? OK.’ And then someone’s starting a Brazilian band, and it’s, ‘We need harmony singers.’ And you know, I read really well. The reading thing was such a big deal. It was such a hot commodity.”
Eckert graduated in 3½ years. By her senior year, she was playing in the Irving Symphony and teaching 45 private French horn lessons a week in DFW high schools and middle schools. She stayed in Denton because she wasn’t sure what was next. Ultimately, her French horn teacher, William Scharnberg, told her she should study jazz. So Eckert enrolled as a graduate student without a declared degree. She stacked her schedule with jazz classes — freshman jazz keyboard, theory and an undergraduate improvisation class.
“I just was trying it out, and I really loved it,” she said. “And so after a year, I was like, ‘OK, fine. I’m in.’”
In another 2½ years, she had a master’s degree in music. She was the first graduate student at UNT to earn a master’s degree in jazz. She had the degree, a lot of skills and a lot of untapped energy to make music.
The UNT College of Music would be a beneficiary of that energy and skill. In 1999, the college hired her as an adjunct professor in jazz studies. In one hire, UNT scored three “firsts.”
“I was the first woman, the first minority and the first private teacher of jazz voice,” Eckert said. “I started in fall of 1999 teaching nine students, directing a group and teaching a class.”
Soon, Eckert was teaching a full load, and later, Jazz Studies chairs Neil Slater and John Murphy invited Eckert to become a full-time lecturer. But Eckert turned down that invitation because “my work as a freelance singer was really booming.”
It wasn’t until Rutherford retired, and the vocal jazz program was split into two positions, that UNT hired Jennifer Barnes, the first woman to be hired to a full-time tenure track position in the division. Barnes extended another offer for Eckert to become a full-time lecturer. This time, she accepted and got the job after UNT conducted a national search.
Teachable moments
Eckert has been teaching since she was 14. As a freshman, her French horn skills were precocious enough that band directors in her hometown asked her to help their beginning students.
She kept a brisk teaching gig throughout her days at UNT.
“A lot of UNT students teach private lessons,” she said. “It’s easy money, and it’s a lot of fun.”
Steinel watched her grow into a formidable, energetic teacher as a colleague before he recruited her to sing in his Bob Dylan project. He considers her “charmingly manic” as a teacher.
“She can keep an audience really excited,” he said. “She can do large workshops and take 150 people through some fairly complicated things just with her sheer energy and her knowledge and her ability to explain things. She’s a great educator. North Texas has been very fortunate to have her.”
Steinel said the words “intelligent” and “creative” come to mind when he considers Eckert.
“There isn’t a word for this, but I think she has had a huge capacity to blossom,” Steinel said. “And by that I mean that, sometimes, you’re not seeing a lot of people come to North Texas and grow the way she has. We get 18-, 19-year-olds who are really good. And some of them kind of just stay there. And others really blossom. Rosana really blossomed.”
Eckert innovates with her students, too, he said.
“You know, a lot of times Rosana would have these young students who were self-conscious about jumping in with an instrumentalist and improvising, so she had faculty members come in and sing. So here are faculty who are out of their element, and have the students notice that here’s someone who’s out of their element, but doing it,” Steinel said.
Savannah Koenig, who just earned a bachelor’s degree in jazz studies with a concentration in vocal performance, studied under Eckert. Koenig said Eckert creates a safe space in her studio for students to follow their curiosity.
“Rosana is just, in my opinion, like one in a million,” Koenig said. “She’s just like, so chill that it almost seems like you’re talking to her. But she has just this wealth of knowledge. Just her knowledge of the voice and how to teach technique is just world class.”
Koenig, who fell in love with vocal jazz in her North Dakota high school choir, said Eckert helped her develop her range, connecting her “pure head voice,” which Koenig can push into what’s called a whistle register — think Ariana Grande or Mariah Carey — to her chest voice. That connection, called mix voice, is important for jazz singers.
Koenig used what she learned with Eckert to climb the ranks of UNT’s vocal jazz ensembles, eventually singing with the UNT Jazz Singers. With Eckert’s coaching, Koenig said she became a more versatile artist.
“I think it’s more about having choices, because so much about singing is emoting and telling a story,” she said. “We singers are the only instrument that can sing lyrics. It allows us to have more emotion. So if I want to sing something up high, but I want it to be soft and poignant, I’m able to do that better because of the skill of being able to register my head voice rather than always having this strong mix.”
Eckert will always stand out among Koenig’s teachers.
“If anything, she’s the best, at least in my personal vocal growth,” Koenig said. “It’s also just so great because she’s out there on the scene gigging and she’s doing all the stuff jazz singers want to do.”
Going pro
It’s a blistering Friday in June, and part of the FM band — National Public Radio — is completely absorbed by the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The voices on the radio are somehow more serious than usual. But inside at JAM Creative Productions in Dallas, it’s as if FM radio is always sunny, always bright.
Eckert is in the studio with four other singers. With laser focus, they power through radio station identification jingles. Just after noon, the singers are recording a jingle for a Montana radio station.
They record and re-record the same lines to a big, bright and brassy melody reminiscent of a show tune: “96.5 and 600 for the Flathead — KGEZ.”
Then they lay down another jingle for the same Montana station, this time to a guitar-heavy rock track: ”Always local. Always up to date — KGEZ.”
Jon Wolfert, the co-founder and chief producer and engineer of JAM, said Eckert is one of his regular jingle singers. Dallas is the birthplace of jingle recording, Wolfert said, and the studio still has clients all over the country.
“I like working with Rosana,” Wolfert said, clicking through a recording and cueing the ensemble’s leader. “I mean, all these folks are pros. But Rosana? She does a lot of things, and she does them very well.”
Eckert is sharing the studio with her husband, UNT alumnus Gary. The singers take a pass at each jingle, then tighten it in a short succession of new recordings.
Wolfert, who owns and runs the studio with his wife, Mary Lyn, said jingle singing demands artists who don’t need rehearsals and who can work fast and clean. In the tiny pauses between recordings, the singers tune and repeat phrases. Some jingles call for the artists to speak in unison.
Eckert has been working as a jingle singer for years. Her friends in barbershop were her introduction to the business.
“After we take a break, we’re working on another jingle that has much more lush orchestrations,” Eckert said. “After this, we’ll bring in more singers and have seven-part harmony.”
For such short bursts of music, jingle singing is clearly demanding.
“Oh, it’s work,” Eckert said. “It’s hard work. But it’s great, and this is a good group of singers. There’s a lot of work in Dallas for jingle singers.”
More recently, Eckert has gone into voiceover work. Locally, you can hear her promotions for KERA-TV Channel 13. Like an athlete, Eckert and her husband have to stay active, eat healthfully, get enough rest.
Eckert’s recording work grew along with her teaching career.
A golden ticket
Darmon Meader, the musical director and tenor of New York Voices, said he remembers when his popular vocal jazz group was in a pinch.
Soprano Lauren Kinhan was ready to go on tour with the ensemble in the summer of 2008. Then her husband got sick, and she needed to stay home while he was in treatment.
“We had, I don’t know 12 gigs to go to, so we didn’t really want to bag on all that stuff,” Meador said. “And so it was the first time in all of our long history that we’re like, do we contemplate a sub? And if so, how would we pull this off?”
Meador said the group had heard of Eckert from Rutherford and other vocalists in the jazz world. The singers had also met her at a few International Association of Jazz Educators conventions. Eckert had a good reputation, Meader said, so the group decided to throw Eckert a Hail Mary.
“I swear it was less than two weeks before the trip was going to start,” he said. “We asked a couple of people what they thought. They all said ‘What about Rosana?’ We asked like two or three close friends that knew her, and everybody said ‘Rosana.’ Everyone said ‘Rosana.’ So we called her up and she said yes.”
Eckert remembers getting the message from him.
“I was shocked,” she said. “Darmon Meader is contacting me? The Darmon Meader?”
Eckert was teaching at a one-week summer camp, but she hunkered down in the evenings and learned the set list. Then she flew to New York, where she met Meader, then sprinted to the city for a two-hour rehearsal.
“And then we went straight back to the airport and got on the flight to Europe,” Meader said.
Eckert said it was a strenuous tour. The ensemble would perform evening concerts, head to their hotel after 1 a.m., then be back in the lobby a few hours later to hit the next tour date. Even though it was exhausting, Eckert had some moments of ecstasy.
“New York Voices sort of have this blocking in their shows. You move around on stage,” Eckert said. “I remember performing a show, and I got so caught up standing right next to Darmon, just staring up at him, that I forgot I was supposed to be moving to the next spot. I was just staring up at Darmon and he had to nudge me.”
Meader said Eckert earned a spot as the group’s standing substitute. She got the gig by reputation, but she’s kept it with preternatural skill and talent.
“Rosana’s voice is flexible,” he said. “In terms of different styles, she can jump around. And as part of the her training and her awareness, her voice is quite clear. It’s like very pinpoint and precise. But she then knows how to stylistically give it more grit or more blues or whatever. … She’s just a really, really, really quick learner, too. I think one of the reasons she gets pulled into so many different types of projects is because if you want somebody that’s going to be ready for the gig in like two days, call Rosana.”
The road to ‘Eberhard’
Eckert met Lyle Mays when the alumnus came back to his old stomping grounds for a one-week residency at the college in 2010. She said meeting the master musician behind the Pat Matheny Group’s sound was life-changing. She said they became fast friends and communicated after he finished his residency.
“He left, and I cried for a week,” she said. “I mean, oh, wow. So if Lyle Mays calls? I’ll do anything, anywhere, anytime for any length of time. I’d drop everything. There are just certain people who, if they call, absolutely it’s the honor of my life.”
Aubrey Johnson, Mays’ niece and jazz singer, said Mays wrote Eberhard in 2009 for the marimba for a festival. The piece was a smash, she said. It was a tribute to Eberhard Weber, a famous German double bassist Mays had worked with. He’d wanted to record a new arrangement of the piece, Johnson said, and when he wrote a new vocal part for it, he told Johnson he wanted Eckert to sing the alto part.
Johnson said Mays got ill before recording the piece, and the whole project became urgent for him. It also marked Mays’ return to music after he’d left the business for a while.
“There is really an art to singing without words,” Johnson said. “And it’s not it’s not just like any singer could just do that. You kind of need to have listened to the right thing, to be influenced by the right things. And I think he really felt that she was that lineage.”
Johnson said Eckert hit the ground running in the studio.
“She’s a great leader, but she’s also a great side person. She’s just there to be a team player and offer her best. Whatever that may be. To kind of be in charge of something like that was a big deal, because she’s somebody that I look up to,” Johnson said. “I guess I remember the whole thing being very emotional for me. Because I did know that my uncle was sick at the time. He really didn’t tell anybody else, and it was kind of something I was holding inside. And then also he has like the highest standards in the world. I remember feeling like supported, and the people around me that made it much easier to get through it.”
Eckert said she and Gary jumped at the chance to record. It was a lineup of A-listers. Mays was at the piano and keyboards, Bob Sheppard played saxophone. Guitarist Bill Frisell joined in, with Mitchel Forman on the Hammond B3 organ and electric piano. Mays brought in a string section, too.
Eckert said she could tell the project was a high-stakes one for Mays, and that the artists involved thought Mays might have been sick. But the process was invigorating artistically, she said. The recording was intense and rewarding, with Mays encouraging the singers to experiment with tone, volume and how they used their microphones.
“It’s the most breathtaking, incredible piece,” Eckert said. “It’s just such a beautiful last gift for all his fans who never thought that they would hear anything new from Lyle Mays. And I guarantee you had he lived longer, there would have been more. He caught the bug again, and he was in love with making music again. So it is definitely tragic for all of us that we lost him.”
When the artists listened to the recording — which Mays would continue to mix from his sickbed — Eckert said the singers knew they’d done something special.
“I remember listening to it in the studio. We were sitting on the couch, listening, holding hands and just crying,” Eckert said.
The Grammy win for Mays was icing, Johnson and Eckert said. The cake was the experience of breathing new life into an old piece.
Gigging for the joy of itEckert makes sure to perform regularly. Her quartet is a regular at the Kitchen Cafe in Dallas. On July 9, the joint was packed. Toes were tapping, heads were bobbing, and Eckert was leading her band through her own songs, some standards and even a cover of Shirley Horn’s 12-bar blues song, For Good
.
Close to the end of the evening, general manager and jazz musician Tony Hakim sits in on a special number. He tells the story of how he and Eckert met at the Crescent Club, and how they forged a friendship over a common favorite. Hakim needed a singer to sub in. He called Eckert.
”I asked her, ‘Have you heard of Chet Baker?’ She was like, ‘Of course I have.’ I asked do you know the album with that song ‘Dancing on the Ceiling’? I thought I was the only one who got that,” Hakim said.
Not only did Eckert have the album, but she’d memorized the scat section of ‘Dancing on the Ceiling.’ Now, the pair regularly cover the tune. Hakim even mimics Baker’s trumpet flourishes.
For Eckert, gigs are another kind of collaboration.
”Collaboration is really about relationship, and I really enjoy it,” she said.
Steinel said Eckert’s gigs are a chance to see an underrated jazz singer shine.
”I think Rosana is probably the best scat singer alive,” he said. “She wouldn’t agree with me. But I consider her the best scat singer alive. I tell her she could be famous. But she’s happy here in Denton. And we’re happy to have her here. We’re better for it.”