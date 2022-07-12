Earth is, increasingly, a thirsty planet. But for most of the globe, water follows a boom-and-bust cycle. Drought afflicts some regions, while others fight the costs of floods.
Two University of North Texas professors could have a hand in future U.S. Geological Service water policy recommendations, thanks to a joint research project studying irrigation practices in a slice of Deep South farmland.
Think of the project as a mix between an eye in the sky and machine learning, with a little help from UNT computer science students.
Lu Liang, an assistant professor in UNT’s Department of Geography and the Environment, has been working with Xiaohui Yuan, an associate professor in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, studying irrigation practices and identifying where they are located in the Mississippi alluvial valley. The research is funded by three grants that add up to $650,000 from NASA, the geological service and seed money from UNT.
Liang has amassed aerial images, while Yuan has been collating the high-resolution images and teaching a computer program how to read them. The aim is to get a snapshot of how farmers are using water across the alluvial valley and catalog images with notation so that the geological service can work toward “smart irrigation” techniques it will ultimately pitch to farmers.
“My background is basically using satellites to observe how it is that the Earth has been changing,” Liang said. “Because satellites can capture the photos over time ... I wasn’t realizing that water has been such a big issue until I started doing this project, to be honest, and the more I got involved, the more I realized water quality is a huge issue worldwide.”
Liang said the project has quickly taught her that American cities and rural areas are using — and wasting — a precious resource.
People who live in cities might only think of water resources when local agencies use temporary restrictions, such as prohibiting watering yards and lawns or washing vehicles, during certain times of the day during hot seasons. But Liang said industrial and agricultural water use account for most water use.
“We talk about ‘don’t irrigate your lawn at 5 p.m. or, like, 10 a.m.’ because they do evaporate,” Liang said. “But just to give you a few numbers, irrigated agriculture accounts for like 42% of the total fresh water withdrawal. And that fresh water contains water from all those streams, rivers and those sources. But there is also underground water, right? The underground water withdrawal is even higher, like 70% of the total fresh groundwater withdrawal is from agricultural activity. Agriculture definitely is a big player here.”
Together, Liang and Yuan were able to visualize different irrigation methods with surprising clarity.
“The aerial and satellite images we have had access to in this research have a resolution of one meter per pixel,” Yuan said. “Imagine you’re looking at a satellite image, maybe from a Google map. You’re trying to understand what’s in there. I mean, you may ask me in an urban area, that’s a building, that’s a street. That’s a playground, that’s the park. We’re doing pretty much the same thing in the crop field. But our targets are different.”
Yuan and a group of computer science students are teaching a program to recognize information in the photographs with increasing accuracy. Eventually, Yuan will have a system for collecting the data and a process to add notations to the images so that the images are accompanied by an explanation of what farmers are doing and how they are doing it. At present, it’s an effort that marries machine learning with human review.
Liang said the images show a diversity of techniques, from using pipelines to deliver water across level fields, to using gravity in other spots.
The professors studied rice fields in the alluvial valley, in Arkansas and Mississippi, and found that the crop requires flooding. Yuan likened the flooding to the practice of terrace farming in China, where farmers plant rice on stair-step rows. Rice plants at the top of the slope end up slightly dry, while the rice plants at the bottom of the slope are flooded. The rows of rice plants between those spaces get the right amount of irrigation (or closer to it).
“From what we can tell, tons of water is wasted using this method,” Yuan said. “These farmers use similar flooding irrigation.”
Liang said there are newer techniques that conserve water.
“Some of the new methods being used can cut water usage by half using a zero-grade method,” she said. “Right now, we don’t know how many people and how much land are using the new method and how many are still using the old method.”
As the professors collect the data, they will provide information that state and federal agencies can use to promote water-wise irrigation.
“Our USGS partner really has high hopes for our work, because they want to gather the data for the national water census. The water census is similar to the population census, except that it is done every five years. So basically, they need to gather the data and run their model two years before the census is released,” Liang said.
Yuan and Liang said that gathering the data and contributing it to federal and state agencies is one half of the equation.
“The hard part, really, is getting the farmer interested in doing things differently,” Liang said. “The state agencies are trying to incentivize the farmers to replace some of the older methods with newer methods. But we don’t know who is using old methods and who is using newer. You may be surprised, but we just don’t have that information available. The USDA, they do send surveys to the farmers, but it also depends on the responding rate from the farmer. This is information we need to protect this resource.”