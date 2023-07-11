If you’re the sort of person who falls down an internet rabbit hole to follow the quirks and mysteries of squids (or the octopus), you have something in common with the new dean of the College of Engineering at the University of North Texas.
Paul S. Krueger, who left a pretty nice perch at Southern Methodist University to lead the UNT College of Engineering, has an impressive resume of research. Among them is the science of squid locomotion.
Krueger has topped a lot of lists during his career, but there’s something about his research and contributions to a robotic squid (which was featured in a Science Flash Exhibit at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science in Dallas) that stands out as especially memorable.
As Krueger settles into his new role at UNT, he brings a dedication to science and a habit of creative thinking to one of the university’s busiest colleges. The College of Engineering casts a wide research net: additive manufacturing, cybersecurity and bioengineering, as well as government-funded initiatives in national defense, response analysis and nuclear waste storage.
“I’ve been in in the Dallas area for 21 years in July,” Krueger said. “When I came here, there was not a College of Engineering here at UNT. I kind of knew about UNT then, I knew they had material science, but engineering was not such a big thing there.”
Then the university launched the College of Engineering in 2003, and Krueger said he casually tracked the college’s progress and took note when it added its biomedical engineering department. That’s a key area of Krueger’s work and research. Krueger’s study topics are related to fluid flows, including unsteady hydrodynamics and aerodynamics, vortex dynamics, biofluid mechanics, biomorphic propulsion, fluid-boundary and fluid-particle interactions and fluid processes in additive manufacturing. For Krueger, seeing UNT join the ranks of academics who focus on bioengineering was noteworthy.
“Especially in the last five or 10 years, it’s just really kind of exploded,” he said of the college. “So it’s like, wow, there’s a lot of interesting stuff going on there. And, you know, it seemed to me like a really good time to come and kind of help expand and develop the college as it continues to grow and build its recognition. That was really exciting to me.”
Being in Dallas meant Krueger knew some folks at UNT, too.
“One of my former students is a professor here, so that was kind of neat,” Krueger said. “He received his Ph.D. from SMU. I knew what was going on in terms of the people here, but when I came here to interview it was like, wow, there’s a lot going on here, with the way people think about engineering and building research and activities that are collaborative. It’s very much in the way I like to operate and how I think about engineering. So I felt like not only was there a lot of interesting activity, but that I would fit in well here and hopefully mesh with the environment and culture in a way that would be productive.”
Krueger earned his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of California, Berkeley.
He was originally interested in airplanes and aircraft and hoped to be an aeronautical engineer. A scholarship led him to Berkeley, which had a department of mechanical engineering. He hesitated, but the faculty told him that mechanical engineering could prepare him for aeronautical engineering as easily as it could lead him to cars or power generation.
Krueger went on to earn his master’s degree and doctorate in aeronautics from the California Institute of Technology.
In his role as dean, Krueger will collaborate with faculty on attracting curious students, and with the administration on recruiting top-notch faculty to build the college’s research resume. He’ll also oversee the college’s grant applications and grant awards. The college has won millions in public money to do research and develop technology. (The next time you’re grousing about the government being stingy in subsidies, take heart — UNT is using grants to help regional small businesses evaluate their physical plants and get more efficient in energy and water usage. Mechanical engineering faculty at UNT are also training the next generation of computer numerical control machinists, who use computers to operate robots that make industrial parts and items.)
“We have really strong standing now, even though we’re fairly young,” Krueger said. “But we’re on a trajectory, really, to a world-class standing, and I expect we’ll reach that as a College of Engineering, hopefully sooner rather than later.”
Krueger said the college has another important mission that made the job attractive to him: It’s a designated minority-serving institution and Hispanic-serving institution, meaning the college will educate and train students who have historically had barriers to college, much less engineering training and research.
“Doing that while also being an MSI and HSI is extra special, because it means that we’re providing that opportunity that a strong engineering education does to the broader community, and making sure that it’s serving all aspects of our society,” Krueger said. “When I came to interview, I mentioned that having that background at Berkeley, it inspired me. Because that’s been something in my view that is one of their biggest legacies. It’s been a long-standing top-tier, world-class university, but because of — at least until recently — the tuition structure in California, anybody could go there. It didn’t matter what your socioeconomic status was. You could get that world-class education.”
Krueger has an impressive list of awards for his work. He’s won Caltech’s Rolf D. Buhler Memorial Award in Aeronautics and the Richard Bruce Chapman Memorial Award for distinguished research in hydrodynamics, the Faculty Early Career Development Award from the National Science Foundation, the American Society of Mechanical Engineers North Texas Section Young Engineer of the Year award and the Ford Senior Research Fellowship.
That’s all well and good, but for Krueger, the true prize is creating the conditions for faculty and students to explore, experiment and — after failing or hitting roadblocks — discovering breakthroughs that could one day be as indispensable to consumers as cellphones and computers. The possibilities are only as limited as the imagination of faculty and students.
He has the confidence of an ambitious administration, too.
“The College of Engineering is home to some of UNT’s fastest growing programs, and I am excited to see the college continue to thrive under Dr. Krueger’s leadership,” Provost Michael McPherson said. “His strategic vision for the future of STEM education and his ability to build strong relationships — both within the university community and with partners all over the world — will create extraordinary opportunities for our students and faculty.”
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.