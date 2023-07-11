Inventor and professor takes the helm at UNT College of Engineering

Paul S. Krueger is the new dean of the University of North Texas College of Engineering.

 Ahna Hubnik/UNT

If you’re the sort of person who falls down an internet rabbit hole to follow the quirks and mysteries of squids (or the octopus), you have something in common with the new dean of the College of Engineering at the University of North Texas.

Paul S. Krueger, who left a pretty nice perch at Southern Methodist University to lead the UNT College of Engineering, has an impressive resume of research. Among them is the science of squid locomotion.

LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.

0
0
0
0
0