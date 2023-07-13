The University of North Texas requires some students — chiefly freshmen — to live in university-run housing. For 2023-24, the university only has room for freshmen.
“This is nothing new,” said Elizabeth With, senior vice president of student affairs at UNT. “This is something that happens pretty regularly. ... Typically, after that first year of college, students want to live off-campus.”
UNT has required freshmen to live on campus for more than 40 years, a custom shared by many universities. Spending freshman year living in a dormitory helps students become part of the university community, With said, and decades of evidence indicates that living on campus for the first year is correlated with stronger academic performance. But With said having first-year students live on campus is a key part of student life, a chance to make lifelong friends and explore the campus and the town the school calls home.
“Speaking as a first-generation college student, myself, I did not live on campus because we couldn’t afford it,” With said. “And having grown up in that town and living probably not even more than about a mile away from campus, there were things that I did not know about that campus, because I didn’t live on it.”
With said it’s not unheard of for UNT student housing to have space for freshmen alone.
But earlier this summer, some upper-class students said they were taken by surprise when they learned they wouldn’t be able to live in student housing. Angela Sanchez, a UNT freshman, penned a letter to the editor after she said she and other students found out they would need to find housing off campus.
“This year, there is so little space on campus that they made a sudden but minor announcement stating that upperclassmen had to find housing off campus for the upcoming year as they were only allowing a very limited amount of upperclassmen to live on campus next year,” Sanchez wrote in the letter, which was published March 31 in the Denton Record-Chronicle. Sanchez didn’t respond to requests for further comment.
Sanchez said the situation means upperclassmen who had planned to live on campus will have to find housing in a tricky market.
“I see many of my fellow students sharing a sentiment of having not even been aware they weren’t allowed to live on campus and then scrambling to find affordable housing arrangements,” Sanchez wrote in her letter. “In addition to this, the housing market in Denton is already in a poor state, with a major increase in rent since 2020 and less apartments available since last year. I feel like many people will have to drop out or transfer due to an inability to find housing they can afford.”
UNT students who need help finding off-campus housing can find it through UNT student affairs and through the university’s off-campus housing resource. Incoming freshmen can track their student housing online, with notifications going out throughout the summer. Freshman can also find a roommate through an online resource that works almost like a dating app, and if freshmen don’t want to match with a potential roommate, they can go “potluck” and bunk with a student chosen to be their roommate.
With said the university established a July 1 priority deadline for student housing for the upcoming school year.
“That’s a new thing this year to ensure that we had to make sure that freshmen were placed first,” she said. “And if we had any spaces available after that, we could have room for upperclassmen and know that sooner.”
UNT has experienced growth in enrollment over the past several years, even following the COVID-19 pandemic. With said university officials know more student housing is needed. Last May, the university system’s Board of Regents approved the construction of a new residence hall.
The project, which will be in the planning and programming stage through October of this year, would add 600 beds to on-campus student housing in its first phase. An additional phase would add another 400 beds. The proposed hall is expected to be 130,000 gross square feet and cost about $69 million. Officials expect the doors of the next dormitory to open in 2026.
“We know that students experience more, know more, understand the resources available to them, and are more a part of our community when they live on campus,” With said. “And it really sets them moving in the right direction from the get-go.”
