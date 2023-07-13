190901_drc_news_Greeneimg3
Incoming students move into Joe Greene Hall in 2019 at UNT.

 Kara Dry/DRC

The University of North Texas requires some students — chiefly freshmen — to live in university-run housing. For 2023-24, the university only has room for freshmen.

“This is nothing new,” said Elizabeth With, senior vice president of student affairs at UNT. “This is something that happens pretty regularly. ... Typically, after that first year of college, students want to live off-campus.”

LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.

