Miss Universe 2023

R’Bonney Gabriel, Miss Universe 2023

 Benjamin Askinas/Miss Universe via Instagram

R’Bonney Gabriel, a University of North Texas alumna, was crowned Miss Universe 2023 on Saturday night in New Orleans. Gabriel, who was representing the United States as Miss USA, is the first Filipina American to win the competition. 

Gabriel is a fashion designer and model who graduated from UNT with a bachelor's in fashion design with a minor in fibers in 2018.

