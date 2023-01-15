R’Bonney Gabriel, a University of North Texas alumna, was crowned Miss Universe 2023 on Saturday night in New Orleans. Gabriel, who was representing the United States as Miss USA, is the first Filipina American to win the competition.
Gabriel is a fashion designer and model who graduated from UNT with a bachelor's in fashion design with a minor in fibers in 2018.
Miss Venezuela Amanda Dudamel was first runner-up.
Before being crowned, Gabriel was asked how she would work to demonstrate that Miss Universe is an empowering and progressive organization. Gabriel said she would be a "transformational leader."
“As a very passionate designer, I’ve been sewing for 13 years,” Gabriel said. “I use fashion as a force for good. In my industry, I'm cutting down on pollution through recycled materials when I make my clothing. I teach sewing classes to women that have survived from human trafficking and domestic violence. And I say that because it is so important to invest in others, invest in our community and use your unique talent to make a difference.”
Gabriel, who is a Houston native, owns R’Bonney Nola, an independent fashion label in Houston practicing sustainable design methods and using repurposed and natural fabrics.
She is also the lead sewing instructor at Magpies & Peacocks, a Houston-based nonprofit design house dedicated to using “Fashion as a Force for Good” through sustainability and community impact.