R’Bonney Gabriel

R’Bonney Gabriel was crowned Miss Universe on Saturday at the New Orleans Ernst N. Morial Convention Center. Gabriel started her education in fashion design at the University of North Texas.

 Benjamin Askinas/Miss Universe

Many pageant contestants start competing at early ages, but this year’s newly crowned Miss Universe took a different route.

R’Bonney Gabriel didn’t even consider competing until two years ago when she was 26.

