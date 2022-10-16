The newest center at University of North Texas has a name that would only warm the heart of a wonk.
But the newly founded Industrial Assessment Center is really a little engine that could keep small and midsize manufacturers competitive. And for this latest technological investment to be shepherded by UNT faculty and select undergraduate students, the manufacturers will be North Texas businesses.
The center is the first of its kind in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and UNT officials said it will first focus on manufacturers located in rural communities in the region. Nationwide, UNT is one of 37 universities to participate in the U.S. Department of Energy’s program.
The Department of Energy gave a sizable grant to UNT to start the new center: $1.75 million. Nourredine Boubekri, the UNT mechanical engineering professor who founded the center, said he’s optimistic that the assessment center could see renewed federal funding every five years. Why? Because he helped found a similar center at the University of Miami 22 years ago, and it’s still partnering with Florida businesses to assess operations and suggest improvements.
The Industrial Assessment Center will help manufacturers improve productivity, save energy and reduce carbon pollution.
“Our mandate from the Department of Energy is to focus on a number of areas,” said Boubekri, who will work with the center’s assistant director, UNT mechanical engineering professor Huseyin Bostanci. “The focus is energy, obviously, because this is funded through the Department of Energy.”
Boubekri explained that energy is a major concern for manufacturers and the U.S. government. The Department of Energy is offering incentives, like site and operations assessments performed by university experts and teams, to help manufacturers to produce their goods as efficiently as possible, with less waste and reduced environmental impact.
“Say you are in a mining facility. We would have to look at equipment that is directly linked to a production system, as well as equipment that supports a production system,” Boubekri said. “For example, if you have a chiller in a facility, or if you have boilers in the facility that you use to for steam and so forth, we would look at anything that has to do, directly or indirectly, with those systems. Or we’d look at all of those things from an energy standpoint.”
An industrial assessment helps determine whether a manufacturer could retrofit equipment with technology that uses less electricity, or replace machines with new models that are more efficient. The assessment team will look for things like water and vapor leaks, trace them to their sources and recommend repairs or resolutions.
The center represents just one of the ways the U.S. government invests taxpayer money into commerce based on American soil. And the UNT center will especially benefit North Texas manufacturers.
“This is a no-brainer,” Boubekri said. “Because in Denton, you drive just a few miles and you’re in a rural area.”
Boubekri first applied for Department of Energy funding for an industrial assessment center in 2016. The application got good marks from reviewers, but UNT wasn’t selected for that grant cycle. Boubekri applied again in 2021 and was among the top contenders for federal monies, but the Department of Energy decided not to use the grant funding for new salaries.
Then came 2022, and the Department of Energy reported that the Biden administration wanted to fund five new centers to support manufacturers in productivity and efficiency improvements. UNT’s Mechanical Engineering Department was one of the five to get funding.
The center will hire about 10 undergraduates to work on industrial assessments, Boubekri said. The engineering students hired will get a real-world education on what’s really happening at North Texas manufacturing sites, and they’ll get to apply what they’re learning at UNT’s Discovery Park to those sites. Companies get a thorough assessment of their operations at no cost, and UNT students use their research and education to promote cleaner, leaner manufacturing in their own backyard.
“North Texas’ diverse manufacturing sector is booming,” Boubekri said. “Our initial assessment in North Texas shows more than 3,000 regional manufacturing companies could qualify for this federal program at no cost to them. And 85% of these companies do not have in-house expertise in these areas of focus, which sets us up for a great future collaboration with them.”
Industrial partners don’t just get the expertise found in the mechanical engineering program. Boubekri said the center will also be able to connect manufacturers with UNT material science and cybersecurity experts, both of which can serve manufacturers that are creating or using smart technology.
Manufacturers aren’t obligated to act on the recommendations the center will offer, though the program asks them to make improvements in three to five years. In the meantime, UNT engineering students will learn more and gather experience that could propel them into leadership positions and innovation after graduation.
“I think one has to look at this long-term,” Boubekri said. “We are developing this stream of people that are knowledgeable in certain areas, including some management principles and management methods, and so forth. ... I hope I’m not going too broad here, but this exercise is beneficial to both us as a university, and it’s beneficial to them, specifically, whether manufacturing will go abroad. I think we have exported our manufacturing to China and others, only to find out that there are huge, huge problems as a result of it.
“And so it’s not just a matter of sending the blueprint to somebody and saying, ‘OK, well, it cost me 10 times less to make it over there.’ But then are other costs associated with bringing that manufacturing product here and coordinating all these efforts. ... We hope that, through this exercise, we help educate manufacturers. We also try to emphasize [that] education and research with any university system is not something that is static.”