University of North Texas junior Hannah Levenson said she wants future Eagles to be able to study dance the way she has.
Levenson started a petition to lobby UNT to reconsider its decision to shutter the dance program. By Monday night, the petition had more than 4,100 signatures.
On Monday, a university spokeswoman confirmed that it would end the program over the next five years because of low enrollment. UNT has offered a bachelor’s degree, teacher certification and a minor in dance for years.
Tamara Brown, the executive dean of the College of Liberal Arts & Social Sciences, gave a written statement to the Denton Record-Chronicle regarding the decision.
“Due to low enrollment, we are discontinuing the dance major, but the dance minor will continue and it is being revised to be even more robust,” Brown said. “Enrollment in the dance major has been gradually declining for the past 10 years and it is now so low that there are not enough students for all classes to make.”
Falling enrollment has led the department to cancel classes, and in some cases, the department has had to combine lower-level classes with higher-level classes “just to have enough students in a class,” Brown said.
“On Friday, we — the department chair, associate dean, a CLASS advisor, and I — met with the dance students for nearly two hours to discuss this change and respond to their questions,” Brown said. “We emphasized that, although we will not be admitting any new students, we are committed to ensuring that every student currently enrolled in the BA in Dance program finishes their degree successfully and timely.”
Levenson said she was taking a modern dance class when the department chair and deans interrupted it to announce the decision.
“I wish I could better describe the palpable wave of sadness that just went through the studio,” Levenson said. “They gave us time to ask questions. People were telling their stories, almost sobbing.”
Levenson, who is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in dance at UNT, said she’s been dancing for 16 years, one of those “baby ballerinas.” She got serious about dance about eight years ago. She moved to a new studio and the training was better. She got interested in musical theater.
“It was kind of one of those things where, ‘If you want to get better at musical theater, you’d better take jazz.’ And then it was, ‘If you want to get better at jazz, take more ballet,’” Levenson said.
She danced competitively, excelling in ballet, jazz and hip-hop. When it came time to enroll in college, Levenson said she didn’t know UNT even had a dance program. She was auditioning for programs and getting rejected because of her look, she said. (“There were programs that took photos of you in a leotard and tights — front, side and back. There were programs that had a weigh-in,” she said.)
Her mother discovered UNT’s dance program, but had to call to find out about auditions. Levenson said she toured the campus and auditioned, and immediately liked the program and the campus’s energy. It could prepare her for a career in commercial dance in New York City or Los Angeles, she said, and a true team to do the work and art of dance with.
“I told my mom, ‘If they reject me, I’ll just go into education and be a teacher,’” she recalled. “I really wanted to be here.”
Levenson said she found a family in the UNT dance program.
“UNT accepted me for who I am,” she said. “This is a program that lets you work on your craft. They don’t put all these conditions on you. They accept you regardless of your body, your gender, your sexual orientation, your race. This is a great program, and it needs to continue.”
In spite of having to study and rehearse in an aging temporary building that has served dance students since the demolition of Stovall Hall, Levenson said students have forged a community that means to meet the rigorous challenge of the program. She said students have been frustrated by the lack of advising for prospective students, and a general lack of communication from the college.
UNT dance professor Mary Lynn Babcock signed the online petition with a comment noting the program has amassed a formidable reputation in 40 years. Babcock mentioned that the program has won more than 20 GALA Awards and four Kennedy Center awards and said the program has supplied the state and nation with hundreds of dance teachers.
“How can a university dissolve such a viable dance program when students and faculty excelled in this field?” she wrote. “Without an adviser, publicity [or] promotion, numbers can fall. Without positive leadership, programs can fall. It’s not the content or the students.”
Lisa Racina-Torre, owner of Denton Dance Conservatory and the artistic director of Denton City Contemporary Ballet, said she was shocked to learn the university would phase the program out. Racina-Torre said local dance schools will feel the impact. Denton City Contemporary Ballet has produced the popular holiday fantasia in dance, A Gift for Emma, for more than 20 years. Some of the dancers in the show have been students at UNT and Texas Woman’s University, and the conservatory has seen UNT students on its dance faculty over the years.
And then there are students who have grown up in Racina-Torre’s studio who have continued their dance studies at the local universities.
“When your local options are cut by 50%, yes, this will have an impact,” she said. “I do feel fortunate that we’ll still have TWU in town. But not everyone wants to go to TWU. The men and women that built and carried this program invested in their students without limits. For all the benefits dance has to offer, it’s such a shame to let this program go.”
Levenson said UNT has passionate dance students and faculty, and both offer a lot for dancers who are looking for a college program.
“I’ll be fine. I’m going to graduate next spring,” Levenson said. “I’m sad for the dancers who aren’t in college yet and need a dance program like this.”