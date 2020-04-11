T.R. Sealy, like many of us, didn't see the warning signs for what they were until fairly recently.
Since COVID-19 hit the area in earnest, Sealy has been volunteering with Aid Network Denton to help community members who aren't able to get out of the house for supplies.
She'd heard early reports about the virus. She remembered a medical professional telling her the virus would eventually make its way here, but they'd handle it. She saw people wearing face masks at an Asian supermarket in Plano. She watched her friend take extra time to disinfect a shopping cart.
It didn't seem like a bad idea to be cautious, but the scale of what would become a global pandemic hadn't materialized.
Sealy, an English literature major at the University of North Texas, said things started to truly change during spring break in mid-March. The coffee shop her book club was supposed to meet at was unexpectedly closed. That's when she knew things were more serious than she'd realized.
After then, news and updates were rapidly coming out. The university canceled in-person classes for another week after the break, courses moved online, events were canceled, the county issued a stay-at-home order and a similar order eventually came out at the state level.
"I'll be able to tell my grandkids I was able to earn my degree not wearing pants," said Sealy, who admitted to being prone to gallows humor.
It didn't take long before she started noticing product shortages at grocery stores: "Entire shelves that are supposed to have hand soaps gone."
For the time being, she's been splitting some of her time away from class either delivering groceries through the gig economy or on a volunteer basis with Aid Network Denton.
The aid network was formed to help locals weather the current storm.
"I realize the gray area I'm in," she said. "It's such an unpleasant place to be."
Along with others across the country, Sealy participated in an Instacart workers' strike March 30 in hopes of showing company higher-ups that workers weren't being properly supplied with protective equipment.
"I need gloves, I need [personal protective equipment] because I am going out, I am risking my life for people," she said.
Growing up in Houston, Sealy said her father was a union journeyman and her uncle a union carpenter. She said she grew up seeing what a union should look like and its importance — that's why she went on strike.
She and many other students agree colleges should reduce fees and tuition, or issue at least partial refunds.
"I'm paying the full university price for online classes," she said.
She also said she doesn't think the online format is an adequate replacement for in-person classes.
Despite that, she said she feels for what professors are dealing with right now. She said she understands they're dealing with the crisis in much the same way students are.
She said roughly 10 minutes at the start of each class is centered around a collective airing of grievances: "We have to express that feeling to somebody."
After graduation, Sealy hopes to get a job teaching in the area or maybe get a job with a local nonprofit. Those plans were already somewhat hazy before the virus reared its head, and now they seem increasingly uncertain.
The plans seem in place to her, "but God laughs and we make plans — that's how I'm feeling about it right now."