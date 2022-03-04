University of North Texas students gathered in front of a locked Hurley Administration Building on Friday afternoon, protesting President Neal Smatresk’s Thursday email that followed a volatile protest of a program organized by a conservative campus group.
At a peaceful walkout on Friday, protesters called for Smatresk to “step up or step down” in regards to protecting transgender students, and urged the university to expel the campus chapter of the Young Conservatives of Texas for violating the student code of conduct.
The walkout was a response to Smatresk’s statement sent to students the day after a Wednesday event hosted by the UNT chapter of the Young Conservatives of Texas. The chapter brought Flower Mound Republican candidate Jeff Younger to campus for a speaking engagement at Curry Hall.
Younger, who’s facing Ben Bumgarner in a runoff for the Republican nomination for Texas House District 63, has been an outspoken opponent of gender-affirming health care for Texas transgender children and teens. He was vaulted into the national spotlight after a long court battle that granted custody of his two children — one of whom is transgender — to his ex-wife in August. Younger objects to his child’s transitioning, and has campaigned on a promise to author laws that would restrict medical care available to transgender minors, especially when both parents don’t support the child’s transition.
Protesters said Younger’s visit and the conservative group’s promotion of the event paints transgender children as mentally ill, which puts all transgender people at risk of isolation, violence and murder.
Tara Olson, one of the organizers of the walkout, denounced Smatresk’s framing of the conservative group’s events and Younger’s rhetoric as free speech.
“Hate speech is not free speech,” Olson said, to cheers and the clanging of cowbells. “Hate speech is not legitimate political discourse.”
Kelly Neidert, a former president of the UNT Young Conservatives chapter, told her followers on Twitter that she would not be attending the Friday walkout because the university deserved a quiet day. She said the protesters had a right to demonstrate. Students said she was interviewed near the administration building during the walkout, however.
I will not be attending/counterprotest the walkout at the administration building today, our campus needs a quiet day and those students have the right to peacefully protest. Campus PD and DOS have been extremely helpful throughout this situation and we are thankful for that.— Kelly (@kelly_neidert) March 4, 2022
Protesters said Smatresk’s response was tepid and puts LGBT students in danger. One protester took the microphone and said they’d endured domestic violence since childhood,
“I didn’t come to this university to be abused again,” they said. “What is a free speech issue for you is an unsafe walk home for me.”
Protesters also denounced the number of police at the event. In his email to students, Smatresk explained that because the discourse ahead of the Wednesday event had been contentious, the university had asked for assistance from the Denton Police Department and Texas Highway Patrol. Students took issue with law enforcement posted on the roof of a building near Curry Hall, and insisted that aggression and violence started with law enforcement. A person at the Wednesday night protest was hit by a UNT Police Department SUV and sustained minor injuries.
Students also denounced the university’s alleged decision to lock the administration building and have police monitor the walkout.
“Who are they afraid of?” Olson said. “Are they afraid of us? Look around. No one here is doing anything to cause anyone to fear for anything.”
Transgender and gay students took turns at the microphone, and several said they decided to attend UNT because the university and Denton have reputations for being safe and accepting places. Like a lot of Texas cities, churches dot the landscape, but transgender students and their supporters said they felt generally safe in the city and on the campus.
Younger’s visit — and particularly an intense and hostile exchange with a student in which he answered “yes” asked if he thought it was funny when transgender people die by suicide — made LGBT students feel threatened and insulted.
“Enough is enough,” said UNT professor and Denton City Council member Deb Armintor, who demonstrated with students. “You guys should not have to do this emotional labor. You shouldn’t have to do this work. I have been teaching here since 2002. I’ve seen all kinds of things. This response is a whole new low. It’s not the first bad response, in my memory, anyway. Since 2002, this is the worst response. It’s blaming the victims.”
Armintor told protesters she’s seen students work to expand the university’s culture of inclusion, up to writing “complete guidebooks” that can inform faculty and administrators as they craft the university’s diversity and inclusion policies. She spent the rest of the demonstration holding a transgender pride flag with a student. She said that the Young Conservatives have a right to be on campus, but shouldn’t be permitted to harass students.
Violet Forbes, a UNT student and a transgender woman, said she chose to attend UNT in part because of its reputation for inclusion and acceptance of LGBT students, faculty and staff. Forbes, who is double majoring in physics and mathematics, is the daughter of UNT alumni.
“Both my parents went to UNT and lived in Denton,” Forbes said. “They met at UNT. They were queer people. They were accepted by queer people and the queer population here. It was a massive deal not only in my upbringing, but in their upbringing. I’ve known Denton as one of the most accepting cities in Texas for a long, long time. I feel that the reputation still stands strong.”
Forbes said she and other students are concerned that Younger’s campaign will use Wednesday’s protest to raise money, and that reaction to the student protest could be used to help Younger win the party’s nomination for the general election. Should Younger win the election, he has promised to draft legislation to restrict Texas transgender children’s access to what Forbes called life-saving medical care.
For Forbes, Younger’s cruelty harms the very children he says he wants to protect. But that kind of lawmaking comes with collateral damage, too, she said.
“This kind of action is disgusting,” Forbes said. “It’s the kind of action that means that kind of community has to exist. My faculty has treated me very well. My faculty has never disrespected me explicitly. I’ve had a respectful time here. But these actions and this action is unacceptable.”
Forbes said free speech isn’t unlimited, and pointed to federal laws and campus codes that promote civil rights and diminish discrimination.
The UNT Women’s Faculty Network and LGBT Faculty Resource Group agreed in a statement supporting the belief that gender identity and expression constitute political speech.
“While our president steadfastly affirmed the free speech rights of the anti-trans community, he failed to acknowledge that gender identity and gender expression is personal freedom of expression, which is protected by the First Amendment and Title IX, and Title VII with the 6-3 Supreme Court ruling on Bostock v. Clayton County, Georgia that includes the prohibition of discrimination based on sex that must include the LGBTQ population,” the faculty groups said in the shared statement obtained by the Denton Record-Chronicle.
UNT students Ismael Belkoura and Jesse Sanders attended the Wednesday event and counterprotest, and said they hoped the event might be a chance for people to exchange ideas.
“He was able to give his speech at least in the beginning,” Belkoura said. “But when he misgendered his child, someone got angry. Then he misgendered the person talking to him. It went bad from there. Someone was talking about how transgender people have a higher rate of suicide and he laughed. They asked, ‘Do you think it’s funny when transgender people kill themselves?’ And he said yes.”
Sanders said Younger’s behavior made him doubt the candidate’s sincerity in having a real discussion.
“He showed up with 63 PowerPoint slides,” Sanders said. “When people got angry, he kept saying, ‘This is what the left does.’ I feel like UNT gave a political candidate a platform to express hateful rhetoric, and the candidate exploited that. He wanted to have a big blow-up, and he got what he wanted.”
Protesters said they will demonstrate weekly until Smatresk denounces hate speech.
“They’re always talking about how this is a minority-majority campus to show how much they care about inclusion,” Belkoura said. “But they don’t care as much as we need them to.”