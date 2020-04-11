Greg Byrne's life was changed by COVID-19 before many others' in the Denton area.
Byrne, a University of North Texas senior studying public relations, first learned his classes would be postponed while he was on spring break.
The following week, roughly one week before Denton County officials issued the first stay-at-home order to combat the virus, he found out he would soon be out of work.
He'd held a job at a campus dining hall cleaning tables and processing dishes. When UNT President Neal Smatresk announced the campus would be largely closed and classes moved online, Byrne's dining hall wasn't one of the few places to remain open.
"And I lost that job," Byrne said by phone.
He's since been told student workers would be moved around to positions where they could pick up a few hours, "but there's only so much to go around," he said.
"I'm not going to end up on the street because of this, but I was used to money coming in and now it's not," Byrne said.
He said he saw Smatresk's announcement on April 1 that student workers would receive a paycheck for up to 20 hours per week from the first two weeks of April. Due to the timing — the announcement came on April Fools' Day — Byrne said he was skeptical about whether to believe the message.
For now, he'll have to wait with the other student workers until the money is meant to materialize on May 1.
In the announcement, Smatresk directed out-of-work students to the UNT Career Center to potentially find work elsewhere.
Byrne's classes continue online for the time being. Some classes, such as those relying on in-person debate and discussion, haven't fared so well, but he said some seem to translate online fairly well.
In fact, he sees the reliance on teleconferencing and distance meetings as good training for an eventual career in public relations.
Looking past graduation, Byrne seemed unsure about how he could use his degree in an uncertain job market. He doesn't have a driver's license, and he didn't know how easily he could find work within biking distance if he's forced to move into his parents' home in the Dallas suburbs.
As have many students in recent weeks, Byrne agrees with the notion that colleges and universities should consider tuition and fee reductions or refunds, at least in part.
"I think we're not getting the amount of service we paid for," he said.
Despite that, he understands that higher education is in a precarious situation, and the state's budget will likely be hit hard by the global pandemic.
He wouldn't be surprised if the economic downturn translates into funding cuts to higher education.
Reflecting on his current situation and future uncertainty, Byrne said it sometimes feels like the world is ending.
"I want my life back," he said. "That's what I want."