Jean Greenlaw taught in the University of North Texas education department for years. Now, the retired professor and Denton Record-Chronicle book critic is helping students in the College of Music pursue their dreams.
There’s a perk in her recent gift to the university, too.
“I get to go to the concert every year,” Greenlaw said.
The concert she’s referring to is the new Dr. M. Jean Greenlaw Salon Concert Series, an invitation-only performance the College of Music launches on Sunday. The series will be especially for donors and potential donors to the award-winning music school.
“This year, the salon concert program features a broad spectrum of our students from across the UNT College of Music,” said UNT College of Music Dean John W. Richmond. “Dr. Greenlaw has been, and continues to be, a joyous, enthusiastic, generous supporter of the UNT College of Music. This most recent investment in us ensures that the elegance of this event will continue, and we simply could not be more grateful. Her example is such an inspiration!”
Greenlaw declined to share the amount of the gift she’s made to the college but said “it’s a significant gift” that is meant to stimulate additional gifts to the college and fund scholarships for music students.
Greenlaw said she gave the gift because she enjoys the college’s concerts and feels “lighter, more hopeful” when she leaves a performance. She also said the college’s leadership “knew where my interests were and knew how to ask" for her support.
“I taught night classes for years,” Greenlaw said, recalling her decades of teaching future educators at UNT. “So when I retired, I’m not kidding, almost every day I went to a concert.”
Greenlaw said she especially enjoyed an intimate concert and reception that former College of Music Dean James Scott started during his tenure. She attended two of those concerts and then didn’t hear of them again. She eventually broached the topic with a College of Music staffer.
“He sort of hemmed and hawed and then told me, ‘well, it’s an invitation-only concert’ and that it was meant to attract donors,” Greenlaw said. “When I gave the gift for this, I said, ‘Now can I come to the concerts? That's what I want.’”
Greenlaw will be the guest of honor for each of the concerts in the series.
The concert series is meant to be an intimate concert, reminiscent of European and American salons that brought performers and writers to private homes. A limited number of seats will be assembled on the stage at Winspear Hall in the Murchison Performing Arts Center.
The annual concerts will include a wine-and-cheese reception in the Murchison's lobby, followed by a concert by music students on the stage, where a small audience of donors will be seated.
Greenlaw said that, given the fact the series won't include tickets, those interested should consider a gift to the college.