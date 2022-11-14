When you think of the Wild West, chances are you imagine the setting of a John Wayne movie, where the white hats battle the black hats for control of the land and the future.
In those films, Indigenous Americans appear as stock characters who serve the hero, or try to thwart him, but not ones who have a say.
But, as one University of North Texas professor is researching, Indigenous Americans have a historical record that could inform the 21st-century gun violence debate.
As an associate professor of English, Angela “Angie” Calcaterra said it didn’t occur to her to apply Indigenous narratives to the raging gun debate until she was teaching the novel Edgar Huntly in 2017, when the Las Vegas mass shooting happened. The novel deals with gun violence, telling the story of a Philadelphia frontiersman who murders Indigenous people while sleepwalking.
“The students and I started talking about gun violence and how it was used in the novel,” said Calcaterra, who is working on a book about Indigenous narratives on gun violence from early America to the 19th century.
“I started thinking about gun violence in early America. What would a literary history of gun violence look like? What would it look like for Native populations? So I’ve been working through conceptualizing and talking about gun violence in this book. It pays particular attention to gun violence and how it affected them within their own nations. I looked at what they were thinking, both in their kin relations and political relations.”
The Las Vegas shooting also reminded Calcaterra that the national debate about gun violence was stuck in the rhetorical mud.
“Conversations about gun violence fall into the same patterns over and over again. Scholars and others have talked about the history of gun violence. My process was about researching how Indigenous populations thought about gun violence, given that they were one of the first targets of mass gun violence, and asking, ‘Could this change the conversation?’ Indigenous populations have something to say about the conversations around gun violence.”
Calcaterra’s research on narratives of gun violence span from early American literature to the present, and focuses on perspectives of Indigenous people and their stories about weapons. Those perspectives predate white American settlement and the U.S. Constitution’s Second Amendment giving the right to bear arms.
Calcaterra found that historical records include both Indigenous peoples’ depictions of themselves using guns and, eventually, the American settlers’ government training extraordinary firepower on them as colonists expanded their reach across the country.
Part of her research includes ledger artwork — illustrations drawn in ledger books given to them by the U.S. government after Indigenous people were pushed onto reservations. The illustrations often depict Indigenous peoples using guns themselves, as well as being surrounded by soldiers.
“In my earlier chapters, I’ve talked a lot about the 19th century, but I look at the earliest narratives of colonization by people like John Smith or Columbus and Edward Winslow, the Puritan. There’s this one moment in Winslow’s narrative, where the Native leader with whom he’s interacting says to him, ‘Why do you constantly come to us with guns pointed at us? Why do you always have guns?’ They’re already associating Europeans with these sorts of weapons that create, from the very beginning, this association with guns. And that becomes a constant refrain in some of these early narratives.”
Artifacts such as wampum belts, too, depict guns.
“Wampum just refers to the beads of clam shells that nations in the Northeastern area used to create peace treaties,” Calcaterra said. “They were diplomatic tools. They could also be used to call people to war, so sometimes they have guns on them, in the designs in the belt.”
Calcaterra said Indigenous Americans aren’t against gun ownership or opposed to the Second Amendment. On reservations and off, firearms are part of recreation and hunting.
“Native nations often talk about responsibilities rather than rights,” she said. “It’s not just kind of a vague understanding, either. It’s a very specific sets of responsibilities within the nations. I think that’s interesting.
“When you talk about defense, there are lots of ways that people have kind of thought through that moment when you pull the trigger, and for a lot of Native populations, it’s about what are your responsibilities when you do that. And what happens after you do that?”
Calcaterra said the ideas and ideals among Indigenous people about guns and responsibilities are missing from the national discussion about gun violence.
“I think that it’s often framed as a sort of either-or. We have our rights or we have our responsibilities, and, really, that doesn’t have to be the case, right? And then there’s the question of independence, right? It can often be usefully thought of in terms of dependence. How do you maintain your independence? What are you dependent upon for your independence?
“I’m hoping my book will be one contribution to ways to think outside of that. Because so often, I think we don’t think about the ways our independence is dependent upon many factors.”
Calcaterra is writing and researching this year through a National Endowment for the Humanities fellowship. The book will likely publish in 2025.