The University of North Texas Chapter of the Young Conservatives of Texas doesn’t share much in the way of common ground with LGBTQ students. But after the chapter convened a Wednesday night meeting to discuss censorship on campus, and a modest group of protesters gathered outside the Business Leadership Building to chant and beat a snare drum, one name was mentioned by both groups.
UNT President Neal Smatresk.
Protesters condemned Smatresk for failure to hold the conservative student group to the student code of conduct and dereliction in promoting the safety of gay and transgender students.
Stephen Moitz, president of the UNT Young Conservatives chapter, criticized Smatresk’s characterization of the chapter’s recent rhetoric regarding transgender children and teens in Texas.
“The calls to have us taken off of campus, it’s very unfortunate because it’s ridiculous,” Moitz said. “And it’s even more unfortunate that the president himself is going to make the statements that he has. Saying that we’re these horrible people and we’ve done all this bad stuff. All this ‘I don’t like them either, guys, and I’d like to get rid of them, but I just can’t.’ That’s why we’re getting protested and stuff. He’s inflaming the fire.”
In his public statements, Smatresk has denounced the student group’s rhetoric, signaled his support for LGBTQ students, but insisted that the Young Conservatives are protected by the First Amendment.
Moitz said the repeated calls to have the chapter disbanded are “ridiculous.”
“The calls to have us disbanded are completely unjustified and unreasonable in every regard,” he said. “And illegal. They can’t get rid of us because we are not hurting anybody, right? It’s just free speech. This is a very diverse campus. A lot of people have different viewpoints. We just wish to express ours with those who want to attend our meetings.”
On Tuesday, the chapter hosted right-wing provocateur and pundit Steven Crowder. He invited people on campus to discuss trans women competing in women’s sports. He sat behind a table bearing a sign that said “Males should not compete in women’s sports. Change my mind.”
LGBTQ students and their supporters say the conservative students aren’t exercising free speech. Rather, they have said, the chapter is expressing hate speech and fomenting hostility toward LGBTQ students. In their repeated grievances against the chapter, protesters said that hate speech fosters violence, and even in the absence of violence, it feels threatening.
Moitz said the group “likes to engage in vigorous discussions on topics that some people find controversial and some people don’t.” Recent events have gone viral, he said, which might make some unaffiliated conservative students avoid the chapter for fear of protests and the alleged “doxxing” — a practice in which details about people or their family members, such as addresses and phone numbers, are published online with the intent to provoke digital and real-world harassment.
Protesters have alleged that members of the Young Conservatives of Texas chapter dox them and wield threats, too.
Kelly Neidert, a past president of the UNT conservative group, left the meeting room flanked by police. She didn’t answer questions or comment, but exited the building through a stairwell. An anonymous party posted an online petition to have Neidert expelled from UNT in February, before the chapter’s event featuring Republican Texas House candidate Jeff Younger made national news.
Wednesday’s protest began as a quiet, sober event, but eventually the group marched to the outside of the building where the meeting was in session chanting in time to a snare drum, with the occasional blast from a whistle or yelp from an air horn. In the hallway of the Business Leadership Building, the protesters’ noise was muffled, but not muted.
“Yeah,” a man outside the meeting room said to a campus officer. “There are idiots on this campus, too.”
A protester who gave the name Lilac said the conservative group has disrupted the campus’s reputation for acceptance and safety for LGBTQ students. Images and names of students at protests have been distributed to white nationalist groups such as the Proud Boys, they said. The protester added that the group has earned a review from administration, and consequences.
“You can see it on their public platform, specifically their Twitter, [they] have violated the UNT Code of Conduct,” they said. “And that’s not something the university should be associated with and something they shouldn’t be allowing, university resources to bring literal white supremacists here. And people who have very clearly stated their ill will toward transgender students as well as other marginalized students.”
Lilac said members of YCT target students who are “visibly queer,” and are more likely to be aggressive toward students who are openly LGBTQ or who are perceived as LGBTQ.
“Time and time again, on their public accounts, they have referred to members of the queer community as ‘groomers,’” Lilac said.
Conservative critics have taken to calling parents and adults who affirm transgender children and teens to “groomers,” implying that rather than supporting children and teens who are transitioning, they are preparing to abuse them. Protesters at the last three UNT protests against conservative student groups have said that such rhetoric exposes transgender people and their families to violence by inflaming anxieties around child sex abuse and trafficking.
As the protest ended and protesters mingled outside of the business building, there was one more eruption. A light-colored pickup truck sped down Highland Street. Male voices whooped toward the protesters, and a passenger hoisted a Trump flag from the cab.