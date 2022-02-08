University of North Texas music theory professor Timothy Jackson said he is still feeling the effects of what he’s called an attempt to “cancel” him by graduate students and university administrators. Jackson’s attorney said he plans to depose administrators and defendants in a defamation claim now that his lawsuit is moving into its discovery phase.
Jackson was thrust into the national spotlight when he published a symposium in the journal he co-founded at the UNT Center for Schenkerian Studies in 2020. The symposium in the Journal of Schenkerian Studies rebutted a presentation by music theorist Philip Ewell, who teaches at the Hunter College. In a plenary talk at the 2019 convention of the Society for Music Theory, Ewell said that theorist Heinrich Schenker’s analysis promotes “a white racial frame.”
After the center published Jackson’s symposium, music theory graduate students circulated a statement on Twitter denouncing the professor as racist and criticizing Jackson’s editorial leadership and practices. UNT investigated and removed Jackson from his post as the journal’s editor, and publication is suspended while university officials search for a replacement, according to court documents.
Jim Berscheidt, UNT’s vice president of university brand strategy and communications, said Tuesday morning that he would try to get a university response by late Tuesday.
U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant denied the university’s motion to dismiss the suit in January.
“There are lots of negative professional consequences emanating from the multiple attacks upon me,” Jackson said.
Jackson said his colleagues and students in the UNT Division of Music Theory, History and Ethnomusicology still treat him as “a pariah” and that he is still excluded from committee membership in the division.
“I lost all of my music theory doctoral students but one,” he said. “My center and the journal remain in limbo. Until the truth for which I stand has been acknowledged, I don’t see how the lingering damage to my career can be repaired.”
During his tenure at UNT, Jackson has built a professional reputation for rescuing music lost during the repressive cultural practices of the Holocaust. UNT produced the world premiere of Hans Schauble’s opera Dorian Gray in 2004 thanks in large part to Jackson’s scholarship and the center’s dedication to rescuing music the Nazis tried to extinguish. In multiple interviews, Jackson has said the accusations of racism have been especially wounding in light of his work to bring light to music by composers condemned by antisemitism.
Jackson now relies on a U.S. District Court to return to his work.
“The decision ... is very strong for Timothy and for academic freedom,” said Michael Thad Allen, Jackson’s attorney. “The decision rejected every argument brought by the University of North Texas, and resoundingly so.”
Allen said the university’s response to Jackson’s decisions at the journal invited a novel approach to gagging academic freedom and speech.
“The danger here in the kind of administrative action taken by UNT is that the universities are trying out a new playbook,” he said. “If the university wants to strangle speech it doesn’t like, not by saying that is what the university is doing, but by inventing all sorts of ad hoc administrative procedures in the name of high-minded nonsense like ‘editorial best practices’ or the like, the university can do whatever it wants. The judge rightly saw through this, recognized what was going on, and denied UNT’s motion across the board.”
Allen said he hopes UNT will ultimately champion academic freedom.
“The problem is obviously much more widely spread in the Texas state university environment,” he said. “This is not just one isolated incident at UNT. This is no doubt why Texas state schools are hugely overrepresented in the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education’s list of top worst schools for free speech list.“
Allen said Jackson offered to settle the case without any monetary component.
“But UNT is so committed to censoring the ideas that were expressed in the Journal of Schenkerian Studies that that was rejected,” he said. “In fact, UNT’s attorneys — the Attorney General’s Office of the Texas taxpayers — submitted a motion asking to be relieved of the obligation to mediate.”