University of North Texas Regents approved a slate of new degrees during its quarterly meeting on Thursday.
Greenlighting new degrees is business as usual for regents, but one program — a bachelor’s degree in applied science for emergency services — generated interest among firefighters, UNT Dallas Provost Betty Stewart said.
“We offer a concentration in emergency services administration through our bachelor of applied arts and sciences. But now we want to have a standalone major instead of a concentration,” Stewart told regents at the quarterly meeting on Thursday.
The degree would be fully online, with 120 hours offered through the UNT Dallas School of Liberal Arts and Sciences. Stewart said administrators forecast that the program will bring in $1.8 million in five years.
“We will be the first university in the state offering a major in emergency services administration or a related field as recognized by the U.S. Fire Administration,” Stewart said. “We want to give our first responders — paramedics, fire fighters and so forth — an opportunity to earn a bachelor’s degree and they can bring in up to 42 hours of workforce credit toward this degree.”
Stewart said the degree would meet a need for firefighters and paramedics who want advancement in their field, which can position them to make more money. Stewart said firefighters can make “in the upper $50,000” range.
Stewart said students now studying an emergency services concentration will be able to finish their program, while also giving students a chance to switch to the major.
“Once we’ve taught out the students who are in that program, we will close that concentration and only offer the major,” Stewart said.
The degree wouldn’t guarantee a student a leadership position in a fire department, but Stewart said it can make the student more competitive.
“We also have combined this program with our master’s of public leadership, which can put them on the path to be a leader, because you need a degree in order to move into some of these positions in fire stations.”
New hospitality management program
Regents voted to launch an embedded associate’s degree in hospitality management in January.
Provost Michael McPherson said the move isn’t meant to lay the groundwork for a menu of associate’s degrees. The program will only be available for students who enrolled in the university to get a four-year degree, accomplish, but who are unable to finish. State statute prohibits the university from allowing students to pursue an associate’s degree alone. Students have to have enrolled to pursue a four-year degree.
“This is sort of a pilot and we’re going to pay attention to what happens,” McPherson told the Board of Regents.
McPherson said this is the first program of its kind in the state, and is possible because of a rule change at the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.
New nursing programs
Regents approved a new Bachelor of Science degree with a major in nursing, which offers registered nurses, who have associate’s degrees, a pathway to a bachelor’s degree. The program will be offered through UNT Health Sciences Center. The regents also approved and ratified admission standards for the degree.
Regents approved the creation of a Master of Science degree with a major in nursing practice innovation. The degree would prepare nurses to practice nursing while also serving in administrative leadership to reform processes and practices focused on patient care. The program will be a five-semester format.
The regents also approved and ratified admission standards for the degree.
