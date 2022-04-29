Musicians and University of North Texas alumni Pat Boone and David Hooten were on campus Friday to receive Presidential Medals of Honor, the university’s highest presidential honor.
Boone, a popular singer and actor who rose to prominence in the 1950s, attended the university from 1954-55. Hooten, a Grammy-nominated trumpeter, received a music education degree from the university in 1987.
“As musicians and entertainers, UNT alumni Pat Boone and David Hooten have both made us laugh, smile and tap our feet to the beat. We are thrilled to celebrate their artistic contributions and accomplishments,” UNT President Neal Smatresk stated in a news release.
The musicians became the fifth and sixth people to receive a UNT Presidential Medal of Honor during Smatresk’s tenure. They received their medals at a private ceremony Friday but spoke afterward to UNT students, faculty and others at a public event on campus.
The two shared memories of their time at UNT. Boone, in specific, reminisced on how he got his start in the music industry. Among other music and TV gigs, he was a soloist for what’s now the UNT One O’clock Lab Band, and he said he quickly rose to popularity on campus.
“I became famous on campus,” Boone said. “I was enjoying being kind of the … big man on campus because I was doing two TV shows.”
Boone eventually graduated with a degree from Columbia University. He said he originally planned on being a teacher, but he rethought that track after his successes in music.
“I was determined to finish college thinking these records sales were not going to last,” Boone said. “I’ll never forget the day I did my last exam in early June of ’58, I laid out on my back in Central Park and went, ‘Wait a minute … I’ve got that record contract, I’ve got that movie contract, that TV contract. I guess I’m going to have to see where that goes before I sign up to become an English teacher.’”
Hooten told his own stories of performances from across the world, including for Pope John Paul II in Vatican City. He thanked his former trumpet professor and the university for the “glorious award.”
“We’re so thrilled to have it,” Hooten said.
Between the stories, Boone spoke on the state of American movies and media. He has made headlines recently for his criticisms of the film industry, saying he believes the industry is missing “moral values” and is “committing suicide.” He expanded on those thoughts Friday.
“The whole entertainment industry has changed so desperately,” Boone said. “All of entertainment used to present America’s best foot forward. … In recent years, parents are taking their kids [to movies] … they have to cover their kids’ eyes and ears from what they’re seeing on the screen. I mean, it’s just rotten, I think, because the industry doesn’t have to do that.”