The University of North Texas got the ball rolling on 2022 homecoming on Sunday. The celebration wraps up Saturday with the Mean Green football team facing off with the Florida International University Panthers. Kickoff is at 3 p.m.
Scrappy and his merry band of Eagles — including current students and alumni in for homecoming — have some noteworthy activities coming up this week, all of them under the 2022 homecoming theme “Destination North Texas.”
In the lead-up to the big game, alumni and locals can do a little homecoming partying Friday night, although with rain the forecast, keep an eye for any updates on UNT Homecoming’s social mediachannels.
Friday’s scheduled events will feature a 6:30 p.m. performance by Grammy-winning nuclear polka band Brave Combo, a bevy of rule-bending musicians led by alumnus Carl Finch, at Alumni Pavilion, in Apogee Stadium’s North Parking Lot.
After the concert, revelers can head to the homecoming bonfire and team competition award ceremony, scheduled for Friday night. It’s the final pep rally of homecoming week, featuring a bonfire built by the Talons, a student spirit organization.
The Mean Green usually do it up big at the bonfire, featuring fireworks, a live DJ and more. The homecoming bonfire has been a tradition for more than 50 years. The team competition event winners will be announced, and teams are invited to celebrate student accomplishments in the awarding of the Scrappy Cup.
Before Friday, students and alumni can gather for smaller events.
On Wednesday, students can sample sweets at the green and white victory candy bar at 11 a.m. at Discovery Park in Room CG130. At 7 p.m. Wednesday, the Progressive Black Student Organization and Student Activities present “Yell Like Hell,” which will feature dancing, stepping, performances and a lot of Mean Green spirit at the UNT Coliseum. Admission is free with a student ID.
On Thursday, part of the homecoming “Destination North Texas” is for students and alumni in Frisco. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., UNT will have a homecoming picnic at Frisco Hall Park, located at UNT’s Frisco Landing, 2811 Internet Blvd., Suite 100. Students and alumni in Frisco are invited to grab a Chick-Fil-A sandwich or salad and some swag.
Thursday night brings homecoming back to Denton and the UNT Union for “Travel Bash” from 5 to 10 p.m. on the Library Mall’s south lawn. The night will be full of road trip-themed activities, live music, a Broadway musical movie screening, poker and more. Admission is free with UNT ID.
For tickets, a game-day guide and updates, visit the UNT homecoming website.