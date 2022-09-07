A University of North Texas team of researchers may be on the verge of breakthroughs that could lead to the production of environmentally sustainable medicines.

University of North Texas biology undergrad students work in a lab in 2021. The UNT BioDiversity Institute received a $1.4 million Keck Foundation Grant to research synthesizing penicillin and other drugs in fungus.

The UNT Texas BioDiscovery Institute won a $1.4 million Keck Foundation grant to follow their curiosities about using fungus to derive medicines like penicillin, an idea that could create drugs with less processing. This is the university’s first grant from the foundation.

University of North Texas biology undergrad students work in a lab in 2021. As the UNT BioDiversity Institute researches growing penicillin and other drugs using fungus, the early work will be done with petri dishes and flasks before moving on to a greenhouse on campus.
