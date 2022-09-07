A University of North Texas team of researchers may be on the verge of breakthroughs that could lead to the production of environmentally sustainable medicines.
The UNT Texas BioDiscovery Institute won a $1.4 million Keck Foundation grant to follow their curiosities about using fungus to derive medicines like penicillin, an idea that could create drugs with less processing. This is the university’s first grant from the foundation.
The grant will give researchers several years to work with fungus to produce two drugs: penicillin, the world’s most well-known antibiotic, and mycophenalic acid, known for suppressing the immune system. Mycophenalic acid is an agent in drugs prescribed for patients who have had organ transplants.
The research is the first of its kind. Both the research and the grant mushroomed from an off-the-cuff conversation between Elizabeth Skellam, lead researcher and assistant professor of chemistry, and Regents Professor of Biological Sciences Kent Chapman, the director of the BioDiversity Institute.
“Dr. Chapman studies how plants synthesize fats and how they store those fats,” Skellam said. “But I work with fungus, and fungi are good at making these very small, highly specialized molecules, such as penicillin. Of course, we all know what an important drug penicillin is, not just in the developed world, but all over the world.”
Chapman and Skellam got to talking about how they could produce medicinal seeds through fungus cultivation. Skellam was fascinated by Chapman’s research specialty, which includes studying how plant components store oils in seeds. The two researchers began talking about whether seeds with high oil content can be generated.
“Because with plants, you need sunlight, you need water, you need soil,” she said. “You’ve got a large field, a large surface area, you have a lot of plants producing large amount of oils. So we kind of had a conversation one day, and he was like, ‘Yeah, it’d be really cool if we could get some of your fungal molecules to be stored in plant seeds.’ And that was the idea. But how do we do that?”
The research team — which brings three scientists and one economics professor together to work on the initiative — will put some of the project in Skellam’s chemistry lab. Chapman’s lab includes greenhouse facilities. On the micro level and in the greenhouse, researchers will divide tasks to reconstitute the fungal metabolic pathways for both penicillin and mycophenolic acid. They will use molecular biology and cell biology techniques.
“With penicillin, it’s one of a few fungal-derived drugs that we know really well,” Skellam said. “We’ve been making penicillin a long time, and we know where each and every enzyme in the biosynthetic pathway is located. You start with a process like this, where you know how everything works, and you try to replicate it. If we can get that to work, then we’d start to engineer the production of the penicillin into the seeds. That’d be the next step. So the grant that we’ve got at the moment is that first question. Can we directly replicate penicillin pathway from fungus in the plant?”
Skellam and Chapman first applied for a National Science Foundation grant that was capped at $500,000 for two years of research.
“We didn’t get funded, but the feedback from one of the reviewers was that this is, like, high-risk, high-reward. It was like, ‘We’ve got no idea if this will work, that it’d be so cool if it did,’ or something along the lines of that. Then we kind of like shelved it,” Skellam said.
Later, a colleague told Chapman the Keck Foundation funded high-risk, high-reward research.
“So we submitted a proposal. It was just three pages,” Skellam said.
The foundation invited them to submit a full proposal, even though they didn’t have preliminary data. The foundation sent representatives to UNT for a site visit.
“We explained the science and what we’re doing, why we were going to do it, why it was important,” Skellam said. “And that’s what’s really cool about this foundation. The founder, William Keck, he was a oil tycoon. And his kind of backstory, his philosophy, was trying the projects of other people that might not work. But if they do? There’s the possibility of that high reward. And so that’s their mission.”
If the project works well, the implications could be far-reaching.
If the BioDiversity Institute can cultivate fungi that can synthesize seeds, then the fungi can be grown in greenhouses and harvested from the plants, which could eliminate some of chemical processing required in pharmaceutical production. If the BioDiversity Institute produces medicinal seeds that can be harvested from plants, the technology could reduce the carbon footprint of domestic processing. In poorer countries, a technology like this could bring medical treatment directly to communities in need.
“That’s really far off, of course,” Skellam said. “But it’s definitely exciting to imagine what this could do. That’s one of the things I love about UNT. Everyone gave this consideration. It was, ‘What if this works,’ and not, ‘This will never work.’ You don’t know how good an idea will be until you try it. And here, we’re trying it.”