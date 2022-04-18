You might not think a poem could build a bridge between veterans and civilians, but Veterans’ Voices had a group talking about their lives and experiences within minutes.
Veterans’ Voices is a simple program created by Humanities Texas, the state’s branch of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Group leaders sit down around a table for about an hour and a half and, one by one, read passages from plays, entire poems and essays written by or about soldiers. Some of the readings are a record of a soldier’s experiences in combat. Others are about fallen fighters. Still others give voice to the strange and imperfect process of returning from deployment to civilian life.
After the participants read, each person is encouraged to reflect on the piece. Vets connect it to their own service. Civilians use the readings to consider an experience that only 1% of Americans have.
James Davenport, the director of Student Veteran Services at the University of North Texas, said he applied for a grant to bring the program to campus and got funding in 2019 for the 2020 school year. The pandemic put the program on hold, but Davenport said enough students were back on campus for the spring semester to launch it in 2022.
Davenport said the program can help veterans articulate their experiences, and help civilians understand what servicemen and women carry with them when they come home or settle somewhere after deployment.
“One of the things is about this is that only 1% of Americans today are military-affiliated,” Davenport said. “And so you got a big divide. When I joined the Army in 1982, there was no thank-you for your service... So it was like Vietnam, because you still got called names. They’d try to intimidate you in the airport, the bus station. I tell anybody that civilians — when I got in the military 30 years ago — turned into my enemies very quickly. And that was an average military person’s thinking.”
Sept. 11, 2001, changed American civilians’ attitudes toward military personnel.
“I think now we’re a little bit more respectful and sensitive of military persons’ feelings because they’re volunteering to do stuff for us as that 1% of the population,” he said. “It’s not like your child’s getting drafted, trained. So one of the things about this program — and this is why we say we don’t care who comes, whether it’s military, veterans’ family members, veterans or civilians — the whole idea is to build a bridge with this divide.”
During a soft launch of the group on March 30, about 10 people sat at tables arranged in a square. They took turns reading writings from more recent wars as well as selections from Shakespeare and other classics. In a short amount of time, the participants exchanged their experiences as soldiers of color, as women, and as service members who have bonded through their time in uniform in ways that civilians struggle to understand.
Navy veteran Jeff Ramey is a group leader for the Denton program. He said the program, which is a blend of a support group and an evening of arts and letters, shows that UNT is putting its time and grant money where the country’s mouth is in supporting vets.
“He’s got this uncanny ability to find veterans,” Ramey said of Davenport. “You can spend time with him and he’ll look over and be like, ‘See that guy over there? That’s a vet.’ This is another way he’s reaching out to the veterans in the community. I was up for it, and the ones who are going to participate will find something in the readings that they can relate to.”
Melissa Huber, director of programs and communication at Humanities Texas, said the program launched in 2018 and is active in El Paso, College Station, Houston, Austin and San Antonio.
“The groups are different everywhere you go,” Huber said. “The leaders of all the groups are veterans, and we have the tools and the support to train discussion leaders so they can continue doing the work on their own. And no, it isn’t therapy, but it does have a therapeutic aspect to it.”