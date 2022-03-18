Texas likes to affect some swagger about its place in the U.S.
Some of that swagger is of the “all hat and no cattle” variety, but sometimes, the Lone Star State has a footprint that kicks up dust beyond the state lines.
Take Juneteenth, for instance. The Texas holiday commemorates the federal government’s official end of the institution of slavery in 1865. Texas Confederates were reluctant to free the enslaved until Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger sailed into Galveston to compel them to follow the law with the help of troops.
Juneteenth is at the center of the keynote address at the 2022 University of North Texas Equity & Diversity Conference on Wednesday, with Pulitzer Prize-winning author Annette Gordon-Reed slated to give the conference’s centerpiece address.
The author, who is a history professor at Harvard University and the Carl M. Loeb University Professor at Harvard Law School, is best known for her book The Hemingses of Monticello, which traces the family that historians of President Thomas Jefferson kept in shadows. The Hemingses are the descendants of Sally Hemings, an enslaved woman who was owned by Jefferson and who had six children by him.
UNT’s conference is aimed mostly at academics and human resources professionals. But the conference usually brings speakers into the program to add depth and breadth to discussions that, for many, belong in colleges and boardrooms.
This year, Gordon-Reed puts the discussion in a much bigger frame: history. Gordon-Reed’s latest book, On Juneteenth, is part family history, part memoir and part history of the holiday.
“It is staggering when you think about the fact that there is no date commemorating the end of slavery in the United States,” Gordon-Reed said. “I’ve been interested in Juneteenth since I was a kid, because we always celebrated it as a kid. I thought it would be a good way to put me back in touch with my parents. The book is, in some ways, a memoir that was a way for me to connect to this major event that doesn’t really have an official ending in our history.”
Gordon-Reed will speak at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday. The conference, which is a hybrid of virtual and in-person activities, will take place at UNT’s Hurley Administration Building, on Chestnut Street. She shares the conference’s speaker’s bill with Ohio State University professor Stephen John Quaye and UNT journalism professor Cornelius “Neil” Foote.
On Juneteenth was published last May, emerging during a cultural moment that paid renewed attention to the thoroughly Texas holiday as Americans took up the causes of civil rights and racial justice again. As demonstrators took to the streets in 2020 in the wake of George Floyd’s murder and the killing of Breonna Taylor, Juneteenth took on more significance. President Joe Biden signed Senate Bill 475 into law on June 17, 2021.
Gordon-Reed said she sees Juneteenth as the history of Texas itself.
“In the book, I don’t talk about just Juneteenth, but Texas and the creation of the racial hierarchy in Texas, the racial history that was leading up to that moment of Juneteenth and then the aftermath,” she said.
When Texans talk about Juneteenth, they tend to speak in the terms of the polite dodge. Schoolchildren have been taught over the years that Juneteenth is the day the news of the abolition of slavery reached Texas.
Well, that’s one way to put it.
In truth, Texans weren’t ignorant of the abolition of slavery. Texas newspapers reported the Emancipation Proclamation, issued by Lincoln in the third year of the Civil War on Jan. 1, 1863, to people far and wide. They just weren’t in a hurry to abide by it.
So why do 21st-century Texans speak in vague terms about news finally reaching Texas?
“I think it’s because people don’t understand that the Confederate Army in Texas kept fighting until June, even though Lee had surrendered in April. The cause was lost. But people kept fighting,” Gordon-Reed said. “The Army of the United States couldn’t just go in and force the fighting to stop. So on June 2, Granger gets his orders and sails to Galveston. People see the fighting as over when Lee surrendered, but the enslaved weren’t freed. People knew, but nothing could be done.”
History, though, is rarely as far away from us as it seems. Gordon-Reed illustrates that in On Juneteenth, when she writes about her great-grandfather, who would work on the docks of Galveston to make extra money.
“The point is, I start with my family and end with what Granger started when he landed in Galveston,” she said. “For many years, it was the most important city in Texas and had a Black population that was known for being very vibrant and more prosperous than we might assume. After Reconstruction, Jim Crow comes in. Then, there is my coming into it as a 6-year-old in the 1960s, and dealing with the complex history of the South.”
Gordon-Reed was born 17 miles from the Alabama-Coushatta Reservation, and her parents were making difficult decisions about her education. Desegregation was unfolding, and her parents decided to enroll her in a predominantly white school to test it, she said.
Gordon-Reed said educators have always been subject to cultural anxiety about race and class. Equity and diversity programs are under renewed scrutiny, as is the country’s racial history. Gordon-Reed said discomfort is to be expected in history class, and that it might ought to be more welcomed than feared.
“I write about the early American Republic,” she said. “Thinking about where we are now, it just really makes me think about it in a different way. It makes me realize how fragile it all is. I’m pretty much protected in the school where I am. That’s not to say there aren’t colleges that aren’t challenged. K-12 teachers are coming under a lot of pressure, although I’m hearing more and more of citizens striking back at all of that. I don’t recall a time where we’ve seen these calls to remove discussions of slavery, though. I think it’s something we have to discuss if we want to understand our history.”
Gordon-Reed is currently working on a second volume about the Hemings family.
Registration for Wednesday’s conference is open.